Tuberculosis cases worsen after Covid-19

Cape Town-While the world is focusing on Covid-19, cases of tuberculosis (TB) are on the rise. It’s been a year since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, and new data show that the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in 2020 is declining. According to the Stop TB Partnership, the nine countries that account for 60% of the world’s TB burden showed extreme declines ranging from 16% to 41%. Lucica Ditiu, Secretary-General of StopTB, said the 12-year progress in the fight against tuberculosis, including the number of people not receiving tuberculosis treatment, was reversed by another fatal respiratory infection. “In the process, we endangered the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

“We hope that in 2021 we will succumb and at the same time treat tuberculosis and Covid-19 wisely as two aerial infections with similar symptoms,” said Ditiu.

South Africa is one of the nine countries with the most cases.

Stop TB said in a statement that TB diagnosis and treatment are declining worldwide, and data from India and South Africa show that tuberculosis and Covid-19 have the only mortality rate It has been shown to be three times that of people in South Africa.

This makes contact tracing, case detection, bidirectional tuberculosis and Covid-19 testing essential.

Thokozile Phiri Nkhoma, a member of the Tuberculosis Control Committee, said the vaccine was developed in less than a year and is now being deployed to contain and hopefully end the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said tuberculosis has been around for a very long time, but the only vaccine approved is 100 years old and does not work perfectly, especially in adults.

“While the first-line treatment for tuberculosis is decades ago and drug resistance is increasing, millions of undiscovered and untreated tuberculosis patients are still at risk of spreading the disease.” She said.

At the global level, a three-month blockade followed by a long-term recovery of ten months resulted in an additional 6.3 million tuberculosis cases between 2020 and 2025, with an additional 1.4 million during this period, the statement said. Tuberculosis in humans can die.

“Global TB incidence and mortality in 2021 increased to the last level seen between 2013 and 2016, at least five to eight years in the fight against tuberculosis in the Covid-19 pandemic. Means an estimated setback. “

Tuberculosis Control is calling for global investment in tuberculosis outreach and treatment in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, the world needs to be strategically prepared for future aerial pandemics based on investments and strategies in TB control, including infection control. Interactive testing and contact tracing. Communities, civil society networks, and primary health care as diagnostic entry points. Expand the laboratory network to support an integrated approach to tackle tuberculosis and Covid-19.

Byron La Ho, a spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health, said the pandemic had a significant impact on both the supply and demand of healthcare services, resulting in significant TB testing and identification of TB patients in the state. He said it had decreased.

“The response of healthcare services to Covid-19 demonstrates the ability to be a more agile and responsive service. We learn from the opportunities presented by Covid-19 and benefit our healthcare services. We aim to bring it, “he said.

La Hoe added that by implementing strategies, programs and innovations, the Western Cape Government will ensure that tuberculosis remains a high priority.

Argus on the weekend