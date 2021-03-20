Do I need a “vaccine passport” to travel?





Travel industry airlines and other companies are throwing help behind so-called vaccine passports to boost their pandemic trips. European authorities can accept this idea fast enough during the peak summer holiday season. Development and testing of various versions of vaccine passports, also known as health certificates and travel passes However, it is not clear whether any of the passports under development will be widely accepted worldwide, resulting in confusion among travelers. For the travel industry, which can lead to disappointment. I have some important questions about my health qualifications. What is a vaccine passport? This is a document indicating that travelers have been vaccinated with COVID-19 or have recently been tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19. The information is saved. Phones and other mobile devices for users to show to airline employees and border guards. The Biden administration and others also want to make the paper version available. Who is designing it? The International Air Transport Association, a trading group of global airlines, is testing a version called the Travel Pass. IBM is developing another pass called the Digital Health Pass. There are several other private sector initiatives. In some countries, passports are used in addition to air travel. Israel uses a new “green passport” to allow only those who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 to attend public events such as concerts. Denmark hopes to launch a pass that will allow vaccinated people to travel with less restrictions. Why do travel agencies want them? International air travel collapsed during the pandemic as the country imposes restrictions such as quarantine and complete bans to curb the spread of the virus. Airlines rely on vaccine passports to persuade the government to remove some of the restrictions that discourage visitors. “The importance of this to the resumption of international aviation cannot be exaggerated,” said Alexander de Jr., CEO of the Airline Trade Group. Hotels that rely on international visitors are also eager to get a pass. The airline’s trading group tested the app on Wednesday on Singapore Airlines’ flight to London. Passengers place their passports, coronavirus test results, and digital versions of travel restrictions at their destinations on their mobile devices. Where do I need these passes? Vaccine passports are the most common on international flights. Digital health passports aren’t that dramatic, as some countries already need proof of vaccination against diseases such as yellow fever, and the United States now requires a negative test for COVID-19. What are the risks? While the vaccines available are most effective in preventing serious illness, they still do not rule out the possibility of vaccinated travelers spreading the virus. It is much less likely to transmit the disease, “said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “How much? I don’t know.” The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends banning travel, even if it relaxes other guidelines for vaccinated people. Other critics of equity say that certificates benefit primarily to people in wealthy countries. And the relatively wealthy people in each country — those who are most likely to be vaccinated immediately and most likely to have a smartphone. You don’t have access to it, “says Lisa Eckenweiler, who teaches health ethics at George Mason University. She recognizes certain possibilities of injustice if the health pass extends to work and school. About privacy Consumers are nervous about sharing health information that can be hacked or exposed in breach, says Steven Beck, management consultant cg42. After all, people will ask themselves, do they share sensitive information that deserves a trade-off for leisure travel? IATA and IBM state that Path uses blockchain technology and information is not stored in a central location. What role does the US government play? Airlines and business groups will lobby the White House and lead the setting of health pass standards. Although they believe they avoid a jumble of regional credentials that can cause confusion among travelers and prevent a single health certificate from being widely accepted, the Byden administration is American. It’s up to the private sector and nonprofits to understand how this can be demonstrated, said Andy Slavit, White House’s virus response adviser, this week, “holding that data and doing it. Is not the role of the government. ” “It needs to be private, the data needs to be secure, access to the data needs to be free, and it needs to be available in multiple languages, both digital and paper.” Israel And other governments such as Denmark are doing more. Actively participate.

