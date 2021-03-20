Here’s how you can save your children from health problems by exercising during pregnancy:

Exercise is beneficial to everyone, but lately Survey It emphasizes the benefits of exercising for both the mother and her offspring during pregnancy. Women who exercise are said to significantly reduce their child’s chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic disorders.

Studies in laboratory mice have found that exercise during pregnancy prevents the transmission of metabolic disorders from obese parents (mothers or fathers) to their children. If this finding also applies to humans, researchers report in a new scientific treatise that pregnant women will have a “significant impact” on helping their children lead as healthy lives as possible. There is.

This means that one day, a woman’s first trip to a doctor after becoming pregnant may include a prescription for an exercise program.

“Most of the chronic illnesses we are talking about today are known to be of fetal origin, which is due to the poor health of pre- and pregnant parents, potentially through genetic modification. It has a negative impact on children, said Dr. Jen Yang, a researcher who is the best exercise expert at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

“We were inspired by a previous mouse study that suggested that regular aerobic exercise for obese mothers before and during pregnancy could protect their children from the early onset of diabetes. In this study, obesity I asked what happens if the mother exercises only during pregnancy, and what if the father is obese? “

Scientists know that exercise during pregnancy can lead to healthy babies and help reduce the risk of pregnancy complications and preterm birth. But Yang, the director of the Skeletal Muscle Research Center at UVA’s Robert M. Bern Cardiovascular Research Center, wanted to see if the benefits would continue throughout the lives of the children. And his work, both old and new, suggests that it is.

To determine that, Yang and his collaborators studied laboratory mice and their offspring. Some adult mice were fed a typical mouse diet before and during pregnancy, while others were fed a high-fat, high-calorie diet to simulate obesity. ..

Some people who ate a high-fat diet before mating could use the voluntary running wheel only during pregnancy, others could run as much as they wanted, and others remained sedentary. There were also people.

The results were impressive: both mothers and fathers in the high-fat group were able to make their offspring susceptible to metabolic disorders. In particular, male offspring of sedentary mothers on a high-fat diet were much more likely to develop hyperglycemia and other metabolic problems in adulthood.

To better understand what is happening, researchers have investigated the metabolism of adult offspring and the chemical (epigenetic) modifications of DNA. They found that there was a significant difference in metabolic health and how active certain genes were between different groups of The Offspring. This varies between fathers and mothers, but suggests that the adverse effects of parental obesity persist throughout the life of the offspring.

Fortunately, researchers found that maternal exercise only during pregnancy prevented many “epigenetic” changes that affected the functioning of genes in offspring. They determined that the mother’s exercise completely prevented the adverse effects of obesity on the mother or father on offspring.

The results provide first evidence that maternal exercise only during pregnancy can prevent the transmission of metabolic disorders from parents to children, they say.

“The message to take home is that if you realize that your mother is pregnant, it’s never too late to start exercising. Regular exercise isn’t just about pregnancy and labor, but in the long run. It also helps your baby’s health, “said Yang.

“This is perhaps the most promising intervention to help prevent a pandemic of chronic disease in the aging world, as regular exercise can disrupt the vicious cycle of parent-to-child disease transmission. It’s more exciting evidence than it is. “

This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.