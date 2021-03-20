A British boy, Sheldon Gary Farnell, 4, asked her mother not to die after a doctor failed to diagnose sepsis.

The four-year-old mother, who died after suffering from sepsis, opened her heart to the last painful moment with a little boy.

Sheldon Gary Farnell from Horton, England, died on November 26, 2018. He spent five days with high temperatures, headaches and occasional vomiting.

His mother, Katrina Keegan, hurriedly took him to the Royal Hospital of Sunderland on November 23.

However, a pediatric consultant “did not understand the seriousness of the illness,” so he rarely discharged Sheldon within 24 hours, his death hearing heard.

“On the last day of Sheldon’s too short life, my son asked me not to let him die … a four-year-old kid shouldn’t know about death,” Keegan told the inquest.

“He had and should have had a great life … my Sheldon will always be four,” she said.

Dr. Jeffrey Lawson, a pediatric consultant at Sunderland Royal Hospital, admitted that he was unaware of the severity of the infection after a blood test found group A streptococcus.

Lawson, who retired in August 2019, said at a hearing in Durham’s Red Hills, “I was able to respond and saw Sheldon, but did not thank me for the seriousness of my lifelong regrettable illness. I did. “

The consultant’s pediatrician said he had never felt “urgency” from a microbiologist through his fellow doctors after the test results were confirmed, and that he had never encountered an infection throughout his career.

A senior coroner at Sunderland Derek Winter said his condition seemed to improve during his hospital stay before Sheldon was discharged on Sunday afternoon, November 25.

Preliminary blood tests suggesting an infection were assumed to be contaminated to improve Sheldon’s medical statistics, and he looked good.

He was given medicine for iron deficiency and was discharged. Microbiologists then confirmed that after Sheldon and his family were discharged, the final blood test result was group A streptococcus, a bacterium that could lead to sepsis, and the 4-year-old child Good at saying that the antibiotic amoxicillin should be given even if it appears.

Dr. Silnanda, a doctor at Sunderland Royal, called Lawson, who was at home after the shift, and told him the results.

Lawson then told Silnanda to contact her family so that she could receive an antibiotic prescription.

The hearing heard if two family phone numbers did not work and did not answer the connected phone number.

A few hours later, at 9 pm, Lawson decided to call the GP the next morning with a different contact number, rather than asking the police to track his family.

After 2:00 am the next morning, Sheldon’s condition worsened, so the family called the hospital and he was brought in with septic shock at 4:00 am. He died after a cardiac arrest at 8:42 am on Monday, November 26th.

On the first day of the five-day hearing, Lawson said: “I didn’t know this was a serious infection, so I had to prompt.”

He also confirmed that if antibiotics were not needed, there would be no clinical harm to a 4-year-old child receiving antibiotics.

Lawson added: “Some of my knowledge and experience this morning did not acknowledge that positive blood cultures are urgently needed.”

“I was wrong, but consistent. I didn’t realize that the discovery of Gram-positive bacteria in blood cultures was very important.

“Through the reports of microbiologists, there is no indication that what we really need to do is to perform sepsis 6 at 1:30 pm (Sunday 25th) and at least administer amoxicillin under observation. did not.”

The hearing continues.

What is sepsis?

Sepsis is a serious infection in the blood caused by bacteria. According to Health Direct, if not treated immediately, it can lead to shock, organ failure and death.

Symptoms include fever, chills, nausea, vomiting.. Due to the weakened immune system, it can develop earlier in infants and babies. It is caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa and spreads in the blood.

The body’s immune response can make things worse, but it doesn’t improve and can cause a sudden, untreatable drop in blood pressure called septic shock.

Sepsis can occur in anyone, but it is most noticeable in people with weakened immunity.