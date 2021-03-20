Health
Joe Wily reveals that his disabled sister Francis is finally vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine after Covid left the fight for life.
JO Wily has revealed that his sister with a disability, Francis, is finally vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine, but has been fighting the virus for a month.
The· Radio 2 presenter She said she “couldn’t be happy” because of her sister who was left “fought for her life” after signing with Covid in February.
Francis, 53, suffers from a rare hereditary syndrome called Cri du Chat Syndrome Remained seriously ill after a coronavirus outbreak in her care facility..
Joe, 55, reveals how his family discussed “end-of-life care” for Francis, who also suffers from diabetes because of the severity of the infection.
A month after the trial, Joe told radio show listeners that his sister had been vaccinated “this weekend.”
“My sister will be vaccinated this weekend,” she explained. “It’s been a while. I have to wait a month after I got Covid.”
Joe previously aired her frustration as follows: She was vaccinated while her sister was still fighting the virus At the hospital.
“If I could get my sister and her resident to get the vaccine, she would give up the vaccine with a heartbeat,” she said at the time.
“It feels sick. She’s fighting for life in the hospital. It couldn’t be a cruller.”
Joe went on to say this morning that Francis, whose genetic condition causes developmental delay, “refused to talk to her” and stopped answering her phone when the family was first vaccinated.
The· BBC radio DJ She said her brother’s reaction was “the cruelest twist” and felt like “the worst miserable movie.”
She told hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield:
“She refused to receive our call. She refused to talk to me, my mother and father. It showed an impact on her mental health.”
Joe said it was “feeling overwhelmed” to be offered a jab ahead of Francis when she was completely “healthy and healthy.”
Adults with learning disabilities Thanks to Jo’s campaign, we are currently in the top six priority groups for Covid vaccines. last month.
JCVI, which decides who will be vaccinated first, agreed that people with learning disabilities of all kinds should be vaccinated sooner.
They are now part of Priority Group 6 and include people in long-term health at high risk of severe illness.
Joe started the campaign when his sister, who was caring for home, was taken to the hospital. COVID-19..
“I received the news that she tested positive for Covid. All the people in the care facility and many caregivers, it was devastating,” she said.
“It got very serious. This time last week I thought I would lose her for the next 24 hours because she didn’t get oxygen. Then on Saturday at 4am about end-of-life care. We talked. “
Jo praised the NHS staff for helping Francis recover.
She believes the nurse believes Francis’ loud voice helps to raise her oxygen levels when she speaks, and everyone feels “very” lucky as she has fully recovered. I explained that.
Sadly, one person who moved to a home care facility in Francis, Northamptonshire, for “challenge behavior” in 2015 died of the virus.
