Millennial generation, Generation X, feels worse than previous generations

According to a national survey, recent generations show a surprising decline in health compared to parents and grandparents of the same age.

according to News-Medical.netThe authors of the study found that compared to previous generations, members of the so-called Generation X and Generation Y or millennials were in poor physical health, had higher levels of unhealthy habits such as alcohol and smoking, and were anxious and depressed. I found that there are many illnesses.

Hui Zheng, lead author of the study and professor of sociology at The Ohio State University, found that their findings show higher levels of illness and higher mortality in the younger generation compared to what has been seen in the past. He said it suggests the possibility of.

The lead author worked with Paola Echave, a graduate student in sociology at Ohio State University. Their findings are American Journal of Epidemiology (((Is the recent cohort getting worse?Centuries of birth cohort trends in US adult physiology, mental health, and health behavior).

Generation X and Generation Y Deteriorate Baby Boomers of Physical Health

Researchers use data from the 1988-2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (62,833 respondents) and the 1997-2018 National Health Interview Survey (625,221 respondents) conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics. Did.

Specifically, we used low urinary albumin, a single marker of inflammation, and creatinine clearance, an additional marker of renal function.

As a result, researchers find that physical health is deteriorating from the baby boom generation to Generation X or generations born between 1965 and 1980, millennials or between 1981 and 1999. discovered.

Increased metabolic syndrome and chronic inflammation

In Caucasians, increased metabolic syndrome was found to be the main cause, as the study showed, but increased chronic inflammation was most common in black Americans, especially men.

According to Chung, the recent decline in generational trends is a shocking result, suggesting that the United States may have difficult health prospects in the coming years.

The lead author also said that broadly explaining the reasons behind this decline in health was outside the scope of the study. Generation X And the people of Generation Y.

However, the researcher checked two factors. As a result of their checks, they found that smoking could not explain the decline. Although not the elevation observed in chronic inflammation, obesity may contribute to the explanation for such an increase in metabolic syndrome.

Zheng explained that it’s not just the overall health markers that some members of these younger generations are worried about.

The results revealed that the levels of depression and anxiety increased with each generation of Caucasians belonging to the so-called War Baby generation, or with each generation of Caucasians born between 1943 and 1945. Generation Y..

Levels of these two mental health indicators were rising in blacks until the early baby boomers, and since then their proportions have generally been flat.

Worry about healthy behavior

The likelihood of heavy drinking is constantly increasing across generations in both white and black men. Especially after a man born late in Generation X or between 1973 and 1980.

Studies show that for whites and blacks, the likelihood of using street drugs peaks in the late Boomers or those born between 1956 and 1964, then declines, and then late in Generation X. Increased again.

In general, the lead authors said their results suggest that without effective policy intervention, such worried health behaviors are not temporary and need to continue to fight.

