COVID-19 vaccination rates are low in vulnerable counties

According to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of states have disparities in vaccination of vulnerable communities with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, vulnerable counties tend to have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports Released this week.

The CDC used the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to rank counties based on a combination of specific factors: race or ethnic minority, the elderly, single-parent families, people below poverty, mobile homes. House resident, disabled, or car-free, especially features.

The· Survey Next, we examined vaccination data for more than 49 million U.S. residents from December to March 1, 2020, and found that less vulnerable counties had higher vaccination rates than more socially vulnerable counties. Was found to be 2.5 points higher on average.

Researchers have found national disparities.

“Estimates of vaccination rates due to county-level social vulnerabilities vary widely from state to state, but vaccination rate disparities have been observed in the majority of states,” said CDC epidemiologist Michelle Hughes and the CDC SVI. The authors, including the coordinator of Daniel Sharp, wrote. Other.

They found the largest disparities in counties ranked high in socio-economic vulnerability, such as high poverty and unemployment.

“In the first 2.5 months of the program, vaccination rates were low in vulnerable counties across the country, and additional efforts were made to achieve fairness in vaccination rates for those most affected by COVID-19. It shows that it is necessary, “the author pleaded. Public health authorities will improve the coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine in majority-minority counties by monitoring community-level metrics for “coordinated” vaccine delivery.

Dharma Cortez, a sociologist and senior scientist at the Cambridge Health Alliance at the Institute of Health Inequalities and Harvard Medical School, said the results were not surprising.

“These complex factors that shape the lives of these people have a profound effect on their ability to be vaccinated,” said Cortez, a medical anthropologist. “The same factors that shape the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on these populations are reshaping the way in which they are actually vaccinated.”

She added that many people struggling to achieve their goals have multiple jobs.

“When people are doing multiple jobs, they spend hours calling to get vaccines or surfing the internet to find sites where they can actually sign up for these vaccines. No, “she said. .. “Another barrier is transportation. If you have to travel far to get the vaccine, wait hours. It will definitely affect their lives.”

A community that achieves fairness

However, in some states, such as Arizona and Montana, vaccination rates for people living in vulnerable communities were high, achieving the opposite of common inequality.

Researchers have noticed the pattern. Fair states often prioritized colored races in the early stages of deployment, monitored firing barriers and worked with community and tribal organizations. These states also provided free shipping to vaccination sites.

“Further research is needed to understand these differences in order to identify best practices for achieving COVID-19 vaccination fairness,” the author writes.

Researchers also found that vaccination rates were equal between less vulnerable and more vulnerable counties for certain indicators, such as the proportion of people with limited or disabled English proficiency. .. They said this finding was promising because COVID-19 affects these populations disproportionately.

Because “COVID-19 vaccination fairness varies from state to state,” researchers have the highest risk factors for census districts to prioritize vaccination at a more detailed and targeted level for states and counties. It was also recommended to identify.

“Despite these positive findings, fairness of access to COVID-19 vaccination has not been achieved nationwide,” the author writes.

More:

To reach Nada Hasanein [email protected] Or on Twitter @nhassanein_..