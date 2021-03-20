Is it safe to exercise barefoot?

Getty Images



Your shoes are ruining your feet.It ’s not just the pointed high heels, They are probably the worst.. Those cheesy, Comfortable infiltration What you wear for errands and exercise-what is intended and sold for physical activity-is actually messing with your feet.

Experts believe that cushioned shoes adversely affect balance, stability, and foot strength because the layer of foam between the foot and the ground blunts the message between the foot and the brain.wear Cushioned shoes It also becomes a kind of crutch, which can make your feet very sensitive and your ankles weak.

But before you take off your shoes, be aware that going barefoot isn’t really the best answer (at least not for everyone). Living the Sands Shoes lifestyle may strengthen your feet, but it doesn’t come without risk.

For those who want to go barefoot, knowing the pros and cons before you start is the key to avoiding injury.

Why you should spend more time barefoot

“Going barefoot allows your feet to spread more naturally and your muscles and joints to function more,” said Dr. Paul Langer of Podiatrist Twin Cities Orthopedics. “This helps to strengthen the legs, align the toes and keep the joints movable.”

actually, Some studies Shows that people can gain foot strength simply by wearing minimalist shoes without having to exercise their feet.

Cushioned shoes behave differently than barefoot or with minimal cushioning and support, he says. People tend to take longer stride lengths, which affects how the limbs absorb the impact of the feet, ankles, knees, and hips.

Some studies The shape of the foot is different In a culture that goes barefoot compared to the culture of wearing shoes, Dr. Langer says. He cites Benno Nigg, a pioneer in podiatry in Switzerland, who calls shoes “filters” to filter sensory input signals from the foot to the brain.

Dr. Langer states that he has never seen any studies demonstrating long-term changes in proprioceptive sensation with footwear, but “certainly, the more things between the soles of the feet and the ground, the more sensory input It will be less and the proprioceptive sensation will change. “

In other words, walking barefoot can send a strong message to your brain, which can improve your balance and agility over time.

And if you go barefoot long enough, your feet will make an octopus for natural protection, it Apparently as good as shoes..

Is it safe to exercise barefoot?

Yes, but it’s not without risk, says Dr. Langer. Some common risks of exercising barefoot are:

Rubbing, rubbing, and cutting your toes and feet

Step on a sharp object

Step into something terrible (and potentially get infected with bacteria and fungi)

Drop weight and other equipment on your toes

In addition, if you are just getting started, you face risks such as instability and imbalance. Your feet are accustomed to the support and stability provided by the cushioned shoes, so the new barefoot feet increase the risk of dropping or twisting your ankle.

Whether it is safe to exercise barefoot depends on what you are doing and where you are exercising. For example, if you live in a big city, the nearby streets may be dirty and you may not be able to walk or run barefoot. Heading to the beach is another story. Similarly, training barefoot in the gym is hard (and generally disliked), but doing dumbbell training barefoot in your home gym is fine.

If you want to exercise barefoot but feel hesitant for any of these reasons, you can try a minimal pair of shoes.

Shoes without cushioning or support like Vibram FiveFingers, Vivobarefoot Or Inov8 BareXF210 Dr. Langer says it’s as close to barefoot as you can get. “You can align your toes more naturally and don’t add a midsole, which means you don’t have foam cushions or stabilizers,” he explains.

How to start exercising barefoot

Dr. Langer warns against the immediate transition from soft shoes to barefoot training. If you want to start exercising barefoot, start small. Walk around your house or garden barefoot to give your feet the sensation of walking on different roads. Step carefully and watch out for objects other than the octopus that can hurt your feet.

Yoga and weight strength training are great next steps. These types of exercises eliminate the risk of dropping objects on your toes because there are no objects involved. They also give you the opportunity to “know” your feet and how they support you, says Dr. Langer.

Ultimately, you may try to take a longer walk barefoot (in a safe and clean place) outdoors or in minimalist shoes. It is generally safe to lift the weights barefoot, as long as you are careful not to let your feet get in the way of the weights. Ballistic workouts, such as CrossFit workouts, pose greater risk.

Potential risks of barefoot lifestyle

The debate about going barefoot is clear, but this lifestyle is not without risk. “Apart from the obvious stepping on sharp objects, the biggest risk is that the transition from traditional shoes is too fast to adapt,” says Dr. Langer.

He points out that this concept applies not only to going barefoot, but to any change in activity. “Just as you shouldn’t move from a sedentary state to running five days a week, you shouldn’t move to barefoot or minimalist after wearing cushioned, supportive shoes. [shoes]Instead, you need to gradually build scenarios so that your body can comfortably adapt to new stresses and loads.

Attempting to forget an important adaptation period can cause severe pain in the arch, heels, ankles, calves, knees, and even lower back. In the worst case scenario, if the transition is too fast, walking can actually worsen.

Benefits of cushioned shoes

It would be negligent to disapprove of the benefits of cushioning and support for those who need it. If you get injured or have a sore foot, you need proper cushioning.

Dr. Langer confirms that the patient has fully recovered from the injury before starting to become barefoot or minimalist, and if barefoot or minimalist shoes cause pain, there is a limit to how much a person wears them. We always emphasize the possibility. Whether they are quite good options.

“Some of my patients like to go barefoot, but I found it [a certain] “The number of hours per day is most effective for them. Like other shoes, comfort is very important and if it consistently causes pain, people wear something or barefoot. Please do not go. “

In addition, cushions can improve comfort and delay the onset of muscle fatigue. “Therefore, cushions aren’t worthless,” says Dr. Langer. It should be remembered that cushions have both advantages and costs.

Dr. Langer quotes Benno Nigg again. “There may be an ideal amount of cushion for each of us. There is no way to measure what it is.”

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.