Key to Awareness for Early Detection of Breast Cancer





Experts recognized the signs and symptoms and pointed out that self-breast examination and mammogram screening are the keys to early detection of breast cancer. A webinar on “self-awareness and early detection of breast cancer” Hindus The wellness series announced by Fujifilm on Saturday. Shilpa Lad, a Breast Imaging and Interventions consultant at the NM Medical Center in Mumbai, highlighted the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and said pain was not a typical sign of breast cancer. “Breast pain is usually associated with hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. Some of the signs of breast cancer are nipple contraction, depression, hardening, red discoloration, size asymmetry, growing veins, and nipple fluid. , A painless, palpable lump. “ She said it was important to be conscious and have a monthly self-breast examination. “The best time to do a self-breast examination is on the 7th to 14th day of the menstrual cycle, the week after menstruation,” she said. Regarding imaging technology, Bhawna Dev, a senior consultant at the Sri Rama Chandra Institute for Higher Education, said the screening mammogram is an x-ray of the breast taken to check for breast cancer in the absence of signs or symptoms. It was. If detected at the right time, she said breast cancer could be treated and survival would improve. “India’s 5-year survival rate was 60% because we don’t detect cancer early,” she added. “Women over the age of 40 should have a mammogram each year. Women at higher than average risk of breast cancer may need a mammogram by the age of 40.” Mander Nadkarni, a breast tumor surgeon at Kokiraben Dilbai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, said cancer treatment is multimodal, including surgery, chemotherapy including targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and endocrine therapy. “Multiple modality of treatment is essential, but early detection of cancer reduces the need for treatment,” Dr. Nadkarni also talked about breast-conserving surgery. Chandershekhar Sibal, Head of Healthcare at Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, talked about the various awareness-raising initiatives Fujifilm is taking. Noting that he has set up a screening center in Bangalore where 10 common cancer screenings are conducted, he said he plans to set up 100 such health screening centers nationwide.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos