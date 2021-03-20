The new initiative aims to reach those who are hesitant about the COVID vaccine and dispel myths.





Houston (KIAH/ NEXSTAR) — Some people are less enthusiastic as people are in a hurry to get vaccinated nationwide. The· AdCouncil Working with medical professionals and groups like American Medical Association Educate the general public about vaccination. Campaign called “it is up to you,Is intended to provide people across the country with information about the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign understands that there are questions, but reaffirms that getting information about vaccines is the first step to get back to the moments and people we missed. Vaccine withdrawn from the hospital that gave Trump Tower, a shot of the judge

Studies have shown that only 60% of the total population is convinced that they have sufficient information to guide the vaccine decision process. That number is further reduced to 40% in the black and Hispanic communities, which are part of the areas most hit by the coronavirus. Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said the goal is to get people vaccinated as soon as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. “There is no reason to choose or wait,” Bailey said. “We want to get the first vaccine available to you when it’s your turn.” Currently available in the United States are double-dose Pfizer and Modana vaccines, and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Do I need a “vaccine passport” to travel?

Experts say that much of the hesitation surrounding coronavirus vaccines comes from myths about them.Some here Vaccination factsAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The COVID-19 vaccine does not give you COVID-19.

The COVID-19 vaccine does not test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

People who get sick with COVID-19 may still benefit from vaccination.

Vaccination will help prevent you from getting sick with COVID-19.

Inoculation with mRNA vaccine does not change DNA. “It’s important for people to understand that they have answers to their questions, that they have people they can trust, and that there are messengers who are accustomed to listening to convey these messages that vaccines are safe. They are effective, “said Bailey.

