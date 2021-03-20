Jackson: Over 28,000 vaccines distributed at Northside event





Northside has been partnering with first responders and DPH for years, according to Jackson, and establishing these relationships is a major benefit for the rapid and efficient distribution of vaccines during a pandemic. did. “Logistically, our goal is to ensure that people are treated with good customer service without long wait times. We are pleased to be here and provide good customer service.” Said Jackson. “This collaboration has made it all possible.” When Jackson quoted a recent clinic offering 1,200 doses to residents and found that there was “overwhelming” interest from the community and that hospitals were vaccinated more than expected. It didn’t take long for the residents to claim their place. “I received more vaccines at the time of shipment [on Monday]So we added another 200 appointments, “Jackson said. “When I added these 200 appointments online, they were filled within 20 minutes, so I think it’s very interesting. This is very much about people getting vaccinated and protected. It is rewarding for us to know that we have a high interest in. “ For the past few months, Northside has used all three COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was used at the FCS event. In other words, only one inoculation was required, but in hospitals, Pfizer vaccine is mainly used. “Pfizer’s supply seems pretty reliable,” she said. “Sub-zero refrigeration is readily available between hospitals and the Public Health Service so we can continue to supply it. Pfizer vaccine.” The number of COVID-19 is below the peak seen last month and many are ready to return to their normal lives, but Jackson said he was “not there yet” and the community is all about it, including: We encouraged you to continue to use our tools freely. Wash your hands, wear a mask, keep a social distance, and get vaccinated. “We’re just telling people.’Be a good steward and a good citizen of each other. Keep on wearing masks and social distances and avoid crowds. Yes. In the end, you can continue to ride on the other side, “said Jackson. “We have to stop spreading. The number of inpatients across the country is really high, but it’s certainly leveling off in Georgia. They’re not really depressed, they’re still stagnant, We’re a little worried because we’ve been stagnant for a few weeks. “

