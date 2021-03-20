Minnesota nears 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate in seniors





Minnesota is closing in on a goal of vaccinating 80% of senior citizens, having provided at least first doses as of Saturday to 1,371,513 people overall and 670,379 people 65 and older. Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month said an 80% rate in senior citizens at this stage of Minnesota’s vaccination campaign would be remarkable, given that many snowbirds haven’t returned to the state. Some may have been vaccinated in other states, but don’t count in Minnesota’s tally. The current state total represented 78% of Minnesota seniors. “I hope that this need and desire to get it continues at a high rate,” said Walz, who commended the patience and diligence of Minnesotans to seek vaccination opportunities this winter. Seniors were prioritized for vaccine, because they have suffered 89% of Minnesota’s 6,777 COVID-19 deaths. The total includes 6 deaths reported Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 1,400 more infections with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the known case count to 504,273. Minnesota over the past week has seen a slight increase in infection numbers, the positivity rate of diagnostic testing, and hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, 26,641 Minnesotans have been admitted to U.S. hospitals due to COVID-19. State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann on Friday said more-infectious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been linked to clusters of cases in the southwest metro, Mankato, and the East Range in northern Minnesota. Continued vaccination could slow growth of these variants — and the development of new ones — but health officials urged continued mask-wearing and social distancing to reduce chances for viral transmission. Health care workers, educators, seniors and long-term care residents are prioritized for vaccine along with non-elderly adults with certain complicating health conditions or key high-risk occupations. That comprises 3.5 million Minnesotans, with the rest expected to gain vaccine access later this spring or early summer. Walz, 56, has not been vaccinated and remains in quarantine until March 25 after exposure during a press event to a staff member who tested positive. Minnesota’s total of vaccine recipients include 816,289 people who have completed the series either by receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna versions, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson version. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their final shots — the time delay needed for the vaccine to become sufficiently protective. Federal and state guidance has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on fully vaccinated people, who can visit one another indoors without the need for masks or social distancing. They also can visit with unvaccinated people at low risk of severe COVID-19. Fully vaccinated residents of long-term care facilities also can have close contact with visitors, and do not need to quarantine upon return from outings in public. Vaccine access continues to broaden, with the state adding another permanent vaccination site in St. Cloud and distributing more doses to pharmacies and clinics across Minnesota. The state has now reached 2,143,348 total doses administered. Out of that total supply, providers have wasted 396 doses, according to the most recent figures. That total includes 59 doses wasted due to broken vials or syringes, and 57 that were in open vials but were never administered. Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744

rn//Load jQuery library using plain JavaScriptrn(function(){rn var newscript = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript.async = true;rn newscript.src=”https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.0.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript);rnvar newscript2 = document.createElement(‘script’);rn newscript2.type=”text/javascript”;rn newscript2.async = true;rn newscript2.src=”https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/js-cookie/2.1.3/js.cookie.min.js”;rn (document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0]||document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0]).appendChild(newscript2);rn})();rn/********TEST CODE for METER SNOW PLOW ANALYTiCS*******************/rnvar meter = {};rn$(document).ready(function(){rn // console.log(“this loads well”);rn $(‘.js-optimizely-click-goal’).click(function(){rn // console.log(this);rn meter[‘type’] = $(“input[name=”offer”]”).val();rn if(meter[‘type’] = 131){meter[‘type’] = “Premium Digital Access”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 130){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 129){meter[‘type’] = “7-Day Print + Digital”;}rn else if(meter[‘type’] = 128){meter[‘type’] = “Sunday Print”;}rn meter[‘date’] = new Date().toLocaleString();rn // console.log(meter[‘type’]);rn // console.log(meter[‘date’]);rn var json_meter_cookie = JSON.stringify(meter);rn Cookies.set(‘meter_sign_up’, json_meter_cookie); rn rn });rn});rn/************************************************************************/rn // FACEBOOK TRACKING PIXEL #1rn !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)rn {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?rn n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};rn if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;rn n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;rn t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];rn s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,rn ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);rn fbq(‘init’, ‘590074241155998’); rn fbq(‘track’, ‘ViewContent’);rn rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup-optimizely/start”},{“id”:”limit-signup”,”count”:12,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“template”:”{% extends “grid” %}rnrn{% block heading_text %}Youu2019ve read your 10 free articles for this 30 day period. Sign up now for local coverage you wonu2019t find anywhere else, special sections and your favorite columnists. StarTribune puts Minnesota and the world right at your fingertips. {% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rn{# limit Krux pixel from https://www.squishlist.com/strib/customshop/328/ #}rn rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit-signup/start”},{“id”:”meter-desktop-331″,”count”:10,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/meter-desktop-331/start”},{“id”:”PDA991499opt”,”count”:9,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/PDA991499opt/start”},{“id”:”limit”,”count”:8,”action”:”inject”,”mute”:false,”action_config”:{“template”:”

rnrnrnrn

rn Premium Digital Access

starting at 99u00a2 rnrn rn t Already a subscriber? Log in All Star Tribune readers without a Digital Access subscription are given a limited number of complimentary articles every 30 days. Once the article limit is reached we ask readers to purchase a subscription including Digital Access to continue reading. Digital Access is included in all multi-day paper home delivery, Sunday + Digital, and Premium Digital Access subscriptions. After the 1 month Premium Digital Access introductory period you will be charged at a rate of $14.99 per month. You can see all subscription options or login to an existing subscription here rn rn rn ? rn rn SUBSCRIBE rnrn rn rn rn rn rn rn

rn”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/limit/start”},{“id”:”nag”,”count”:7,”action”:”lightbox”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“height”:null,”width”:”630px”,”redirect_on_close”:null,”template”:”{% extends “shell” %}rnrn{% block substyles %}rn

rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block page %}rn{#rnrn{{ limit – count – 1 }}rnrn{{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.btn(‘Save Now’) }}rn{{ form.flow_form_close() }}rnrn

rn {{ form.get_general_error_messages([‘authenticate’]) }}rn {{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘login’}, [‘authenticate’], ‘login-form’, ‘_top’) }}rn rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn

rnrn Keep reading rnu2022 Log in rnrn rnrn#}rn

rn You have {{ limit – count – 1 }} articles left rn rn Keep reading rn u00a0u00a0u2022u00a0u00a0rn Log in rn rn rn rn rn {{ form.get_general_error_messages([‘authenticate’]) }}rn {{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘login’}, [‘authenticate’], ‘login-form’, ‘_top’) }}rn rn {{ form.login }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn rn rn rn Over 70% off! rn rn rnrn rn rn rn 99u00a2 for first 4 weeks rn {{ form.flow_form_open({nextAction: ‘firstSlide’}, null, null, ‘_top’) }}rn {{ form.button(‘Save Now’, ‘btn nag-btn’) }}rn {{ form.flow_form_close() }}rn rn

rn{% endblock %}rnrn{% block last %}rn{{ parent() }}rnrn{% endblock %}”},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/nag/start”},{“id”:”x”,”count”:4,”action”:”ignore”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:false,”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/x/start”},{“id”:”multi-start”,”count”:3,”action”:”fly_in”,”mute”:true,”action_config”:{“location”:”bottom_left”,”slide_direction”:”bottom”,”group_id”:null,”display_delay”:”0″,”collapse_delay”:”10″,”template”:”

rn

rn rn u00d7rn rn rn rn From just rn $3.79 99u00a2 a week rn Save nowrn rn rn

“},”start”:”https://users.startribune.com/placement/1/environment/3/multi-start/start”}]};







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos