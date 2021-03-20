Summary of NB COVID-19: Three new cases have been reported and vaccine eligibility continues to expand





New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the state continues to expand its vaccine eligibility. The new case is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and includes people under the age of 19, people in their 30s, and people in their 60s. Public health said all three were related to previous cases and were self-quarantined. Several priority groups in the state are now able to make appointments for the first dose of the vaccine. High school teachers and staff I started receiving invitations For the Vaccine Clinic on Friday, after it was announced that he would return to the classroom five days a week from April 12th. The state also wants to vaccinate students over the age of 16 who have complex medical conditions prior to that date. Regulated healthcare professionals in close contact with patients, and people with complex medical conditions, were eligible on Thursday. People over the age of 80 are also on the list, so you will need to contact the pharmacy directly to make a reservation. You can also make a reservation for yourself, such as a family member or a caregiver. Collie Hudson, 88, was the first New Brunswick person over the age of 85 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a pharmacist in Fredericton on Wednesday. Pharmacist Ryan Quinn managed the shot. (Submitted by the New Brunswick Government) Some pharmacies started vaccination on Wednesday.More than 200 locations will participate throughout the state roll out.. Almost 7% of New Brands Wicker receive the first dose. Who is currently the target of the shot? What you need to know about vaccine booking Authorities are asking Newbrands Wicker not to call a doctor, pharmacy, or 811 until an age group is announced. Currently, only people over the age of 80 can book through the pharmacy.

Your doctor does not currently provide the vaccine, so please do not contact us.

If you have a complicated medical condition, please visit gnb.ca / bookavaccine to make a reservation. The complete list of eligible conditions is as follows: Found here ..

Contact healthcare professionals, healthcare system staff, regulated healthcare professionals, and first responders directly to make an appointment at your local health authority clinic. 49 active cases New Brunswick has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The state has confirmed 1,489 cases, including 1,409 recovery, since the start of the pandemic. 30 people have died. (CBC) 8 activities in Moncton area (Zone 1), 4 cases in Fredericton area (Zone 3), 20 cases in Edmundston area, 1 case in Bassert area (Zone 6), 16 cases in Miramichi area (Zone 7) There is. The Campbellton area (Zone 5) and the St. John area (Zone 2) are the only parts of the state with no known active cases. Public health conducted a total of 244,678 946 tests on Friday. What to do if you have symptoms People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online .. Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19: Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with any of these symptoms should do the following: stay at home.

Contact Tele-Care 811 or its doctor.

Please explain your symptoms and travel history.

Follow the instructions.

