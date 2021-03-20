The total number of COVID-19 cases in Utah will increase by 467 on Saturday





Utah reports another 467 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. (Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune File Photo) Nurse Julia Paas was preparing for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Utah Film Studio in Park City on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Give information to Betsy Altschuler. ..

Editor’s Note: Salt Lake Tribune offers free access to important articles about the coronavirus.Apply Top story newsletter, Will be sent to your inbox on weekday mornings. To support such journalism Donate Or become Subscriber.. Another 467 Utahns were tested positive for the coronavirus, state health officials reported on Saturday, but the number of people hospitalized and seriously ill has declined in the past day. Did. Infectious disease doctors on Friday expressed concern that the state’s daily cases were leveling off rather than continuing to decline, urging people to remain vigilant, but daily. The test positive rate was slightly below the 7-day average. Mayor Jenny Wilson of Salt Lake County said on Saturday that he has not ruled out trying to pass a local Maskman date since April 10, when the face of the entire state covers the requirements. Will stop under a bill recently passed by the Utah State Legislature..The bill, which has not yet been signed by Governor Spencer Cox, will allow counties and city councils to establish their own missions-but They also expire as soon as the state meets certain benchmarks For virus containment. Utah already almost meets the standards set by the bill. Wilson said the most likely scenario for a county-wide mission was when the health sector recommended it and the county council approved it. “We are currently working on these options and are waiting for the bill to be approved,” she said. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said two local top leaders in the state have taken a similar stance on the possibility of enacting mask obligations after April 10. City lawyers are evaluating options earlier this week.. Mendenhall also asked local businesses to continue to enforce masks until public health officials said it was safe to go without masks, and Wilson said she supported this advice. It was. Vaccine dose given in the last day / total dose given • 25,861 / 1,137,046. Fully vaccinated Utahns • 413,058. Cases reported in the last day • 467. Deaths reported in the last day • 2.2. Davis County reported the death of one man between the ages of 65 and 84. A man between the ages of 65 and 85 was reported dead in Weber County. Hospitalizations reported in the last day • 160. It’s down 16 from Friday. Of the patients currently hospitalized, 57 are in the intensive care unit. There are four fewer people than Friday. Tests reported in the last day • 6,451 people were tested for the first time. A total of 14,990 people were tested. Percentage of positive tests • The state-specific method is 7.1%. This is lower than the 7-day average of 8.1%. The new method counts all test results, including repeated tests for the same individual. The interest rate on Saturday is currently 3.1%, which is lower than the 7-day average of 4.1%. [Read more: Utah is changing how it measures the rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Here’s what that means.] Total up to now • 381,254 cases; 2,060 people died. 15,267 hospitalizations; 2,327,182 tested. -Tribune reporter Leia Larsen contributed to this report.

