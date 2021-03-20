Health
COVID Stroke: Rate, Type, Disparity
Large study reported in American Stroke Association virtual International Stroke Conference (ISC) We focused on a more accurate estimation of the stroke effects of COVID-19.
The overall incidence of ischemic stroke in COVID-19 patients in the American Heart Association (AHA) COVID-19 registry was 0.75%, said Dr. Saate Shakil of the University of Washington, Seattle.
The rate was lower than the 0.9% to 2% reported in other stroke studies in COVID-19 patients, she said during the ISC’s latest trial session.
However, she pointed out that the series was much larger than previous studies, which exceeded about 8,000 patients.
Another factor was that registry data was extended from March to November 2020, and the data tended to have more strokes than late at the peak of the spring pandemic, Shakil said. Today’s MedPage At a press conference.
The study included 21,073 inpatients with SARS-CoV-2 with race or ethnic information, out of a total of more than 31,000 registered in the AHACOVID-19 CVD registry as part of the “Get With the Guidelines” database. Was included. ..
In another international study of 6,698 COVID-19 patients admitted to nine stroke centers, the incidence of stroke was 1.3%. Of those 88 cases, 60% (53) had large vessel occlusion (LVO).
While Dominance of macrovascular attacks Dileep R at the University of Miami. Yavagal, MD and MBBS have been reported before, but this large series has confirmed it. Today’s MedPage..His group reported the findings at the ISC Online Neurosurgery..
The retrospective study included consecutive patients at 12 stroke centers in 4 countries who were hospitalized for acute ischemic stroke and COVID-19 from March 1 to May 1, 2020, but 3 One center accepted only LVO transfers and was therefore excluded from the stroke incidence calculation. patient.
Macrovascular occlusion is also more pronounced in another analysis of the “Get With the Guidelines-Stroke” database, accounting for 30.4% of acute ischemic strokes in COVID-19 patients and 23.6% in non-COVID stroke patients. ..
An analysis of 41,971 acute ischemic stroke patients (1,143 with COVID-19) admitted to 458 participating hospitals between February 4 and June 29, 2020, was analyzed by Greg Phonaro of the University of California, Los Angeles. Reported by Doctor of Medicine and ISC colleagues.And Online stroke..
Notable in the findings was the significantly longer delays in treatment, despite similar rates of thrombolytic therapy and thrombectomy.
- Door to CT: Median 55:35
- Door to the needle: 59:46 minutes
- Door to endovascular treatment: 114: 90 minutes
Yabagar said this was consistent with his experience. “Looking at our own center data, COVID-positive patients are late due to PPE. [personal protective equipment] “The problem ranges from about 10 to 20 minutes, and thankfully it’s not that big, but it’s a problem in stroke because those neurons are dead,” he said.
The result also got worse For COVID-19 patients, as previously seen in a small study. Discharges with a modified Rankin scale score of 2 or less were 35% less likely, and in-hospital mortality was more than four-fold higher than in other stroke patients.
In Shakil’s study, COVID-19 patients were twice as likely to require ICU care or die, and were twice as long as other ischemic stroke patients.
All three studies showed an imbalanced burden of stroke or LVO in COVID-19 in non-Hispanic black patients.
While Fonarow’s analysis showed that patients of Hispanic and Asian descent were also at high risk, Shakil’s study found that patients of Hispanic descent were actually at low risk. Co-author Mitchell Elkind, MD, of AHA, suggested that the timing of the study could play a role as different regions of countries with different demographics were more seriously affected, but why did it happen? She said it wasn’t clear. Early and late pandemics.
These studies show a number of strengths, commented Louise McCullough, MD, PhD, ISC Chairman of the University of Texas Health Science Center for Houston.
She also gave a big picture of how infections more commonly affect the risk of stroke.
“We are seeing the direct impact of COVID,” she said. But the question is, for the millions of people who have recovered from it, what are the long-term consequences for recurring events, dementia, and other neurological problems over the next few decades. Such datasets can help answer these questions, she said. “Even if COVID disappears completely next year, it will never disappear because the number of people who have been touched and affected is so large.”
Although some effort was required to update the data form, Elkind stated that data on COVID-19 vaccination is in the AHA registry to further investigate its impact on stroke and other clinical problems. It was.
Disclosure
Shakil has not disclosed a relationship with the industry.
The study by Fonarow’s group was supported by Genentech. Fonarow disclosed its associations with Abbott, Amgen, CHF Solutions, Janssen, Medtronic, Merck, and Novartis.
Yavagal disclosed its associations with Medtronic, Cerenovus, Rapid Medical, Neuralanalytics, Vascular Dynamics, Inneuroco, Poseydon Medical, and Deck Therapeutics.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]