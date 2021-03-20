Covid vaccine reservations are “not canceled”-and the second dose will go on even if delayed





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%;"/> Health Minister Matt Hancock announced that the corona vaccination would not be canceled and a second vaccination would take place despite expected supply shortages (Photo: Getty Images).

Despite expected supply shortages, the corona vaccination will not be canceled and a second vaccination will take place, Health Minister Matt Hancock said. The UK’s health minister warned the Commons on Thursday (March 18) that there was a “significant reduction in weekly supply” of the Covid vaccine, despite an NHS letter to the UK health minister. The vaccination program is still in progress to reach its goals, he said. During April. “We can see that we are on track to achieve both of these goals.” UK coronavirus vaccine supply is expected to decline next month due to delays in millions of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from India. Delivery was expected by the Indian Serum Institute, but was postponed for up to four weeks, the BBC reported. A spokesperson for the Serum Institute in India told the BBC: However, Matt Hancock said the partnership with India’s Serum Institute is something that Britain can “pride” on, despite the delay from India. A letter from NHS Chief Commercial Officer Emily Lawson and Primary Care Medical Director Dr Nikita Kanani said, “People under the age of 49 should not be vaccinated unless they belong to a high-priority group. Was written. However, Hancock told MP, “The goal of providing vaccines to all people over the age of 50 by April 15 and to all adults by the end of July is on track to achieve both goals. You can see that you’re on your way to. “ “We hope to wipe out some of the rumors that are widespread and reassure people,” he added. “There will be no week without the first dose in April.” “Schedules already made will not be canceled due to supply issues” The Minister of Health also said, “These supply issues will not delay the appointment of secondary doses, and the appointments already made will not be canceled due to supply issues.” “It must be given within 12 weeks of the first dose and cannot be delayed,” Hancock added, so the second dose will continue. Regarding the Moderna vaccine, which will be rolled out soon, Hancock said, “We look forward to supply from Moderna in the coming weeks and are very grateful for Moderna’s work.” He added: “Of course, we are always paying attention to setting the details of future supplies. From the experience of the last 24 hours, it is much better to set a clear commitment to the general public. It became even clearer. When people can be vaccinated, it means over 50s-now you can get ahead. “And we have achieved our goal by promising to serve all groups over 50 and groups 1-9 by April 15th.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos