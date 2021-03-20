Colorado relaxes COVID restrictions, allowing bars to reopen in most states — and then relaxes mask obligations – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Colorado is a state Color-coded dial Next week, it plans to ease state-wide mask orders in two weeks, handing over control of most public health orders to local governments in mid-April.

The proposed dial changes include reopening bars in most parts of the state for the first time since last summer and lifting all state-wide restrictions on the size of personal gatherings.

On Friday evening, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a draft plan called “Dial 3.0” and sought public feedback on the proposed changes to take effect on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the new plan is to make it easier for the county to reach the bottom of the dial, the level green, and to limit most of the county’s virus-related restrictions at that stage of the dial, including dietary restrictions at restaurants. Is to get rid of it.

With further changes, the bar can be reduced in capacity and reopened in Level Blue County to lift all capacity limits for outdoor events in Level Green and Blue County.

The plan, announced on Friday night, also requires that state-wide mask orders be changed on April 4. This directive removes the level green community mask requirements for all students except students aged 11-18 by the end of the school year.

Private companies and local governments may still issue their own mask orders.

For Level Blue, Yellow, Orange, and Red, mask obligations continue to apply for students in the same group and indoor public places with 10 or more students. The existing state mask order remains valid in all counties that reach the highest phase, Level Purple.

Under this plan, Dial 3.0 will be in effect until April 16, at which point a new state-wide public health order will be issued to continue the restrictions on indoor unseat meetings. Beyond that, dialing and previous state public health orders will provide guidance for local governments to choose whether to comply.

The announcement of further changes to the state’s COVID-19 dial was made on the same day by the state. Opened vaccination eligibility to more than 2.5 million people, And as the public health authorities admit Increased number of infections With the more contagious coronavirus mutants in the state Overall cases and stagnation of hospitalization..

Jill Hansakar Ryan, Secretary-General of the State, said: In the health department, statement. “It’s all about balance. While trying to limit the consequences of closing parts of the state and the consequences, we’ve put in place the limits needed to delay the disease.”

Colorado implemented a color-coded dial in September as a way to move 64 counties in the state to different levels of public health restrictions based on local viral infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

However, the state has changed the dial indicators many times since then. Add a new top end — Level Purple — when many counties appeared to be heading for another blockade, and Deployment of “Dial 2.0” last month..

Currently, there are only two counties on Level Green, Crawley and Otello, 45 on Level Blue, and the second lowest level of restriction. The metropolitan Level Blue counties include Arapaho and Jefferson.

The remaining 17 counties are in Level Yellow, the next stage of dialing, including Denver, Adams, Douglas, and Boulder counties.Bloomfield has moved to Level Blue, but earlier this month Returned to level yellow..

Denver recently approached Level Blue qualifying before a small rise in the city’s retreat. The numbers are heading in that direction again, and the city may qualify sometime next week.

The changes to the Dial 3.0 plan are as follows:

Level green indicators will be changed to make it easier for counties to reach that stage and move to 35 COVIDs from 19 cases per 100,000 and 15 cases per 100,000

Most restrictions on level greens, including restaurant dining caps, have been completely removed. Bars, gyms and indoor events are held up to a 50% capacity limit or a 500 person limit, whichever is smaller.

The Level Blue indicator will also change from 36 to 100 cases per 100,000 people and from 15 to 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The bar can be reopened at level blue and has a capacity of 25% or 75 people, whichever is less.

Level green and blue outdoor events have no capacity limits unless the county chooses to carry them out at the local level.

Level Blue County retail, offices, and non-essential manufacturing can operate at 50% to 75% capacity

There are no state restrictions on the size of personal gatherings, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends avoiding large gatherings.

A five-star state-certified company in Rebel Blue County can operate at 60% capacity and cannot exceed 50 people above the restaurant and indoor event limits and 25 people above the gym limits.

State health officials say they are making changes as the number of COVID-19 vaccinated coronadans increases.

By mid-next month, state health agencies will move to a “more local model.” This gives the county health department more control over the types of capacity limits currently indicated on the dial.

State Health Department Requests Coloradans for Review Dial 3.0 proposal Send feedback From online form.. The feedback deadline is noon on Monday. The state will release an updated draft on Tuesday, and the changes will take effect on Wednesday.