Studies show that nearly half of all U.S. healthcare workers are not vaccinated with COVID-19

Every day, more Americans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but nearly half of all front-line healthcare professionals are vaccinated, even if they are given preferential access to the first available dose. It remains unvaccinated.

According to the report, only 52% of all front-line healthcare professionals received even the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. New report From the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Washington Post.

As a result, 48% of healthcare professionals at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, including doctors, nurses, housekeepers, and home care assistants, are not fully protected against the virus and are vulnerable.

Researchers surveyed more than 1,300 health care workers whose jobs are exposed to patients and body fluids, infected nearly 30 million Americans in a pandemic over a year, and killed more than 500,000 COVID- The risk of getting 19 is higher than others. ..

Side effects are related to some

Three different vaccines that have proven effective against COVID-19 are currently on the market and are administered to a wide range of the US population. Obviously, however, there are gaps in distribution and in the willingness of individuals to be vaccinated against the virus.

Of the unvaccinated health care workers, 12% said they had not yet decided whether to accept shots in their arms.Another 18% said They do not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, According to the findings, cite concerns about side effects and the novelty of the vaccine.

To date there has been historical distrust of the medical community by many African Americans due to past abuses that may resonate.They are included Experimental operation Notorious for being a black woman enslaved in the 1840s Tuskegee Institute Experiment In the 1930s, we investigated the progression of syphilis in black men who were mistaken for being treated for syphilis.

National employers Have the legal right to require a vaccine However, as a condition of employment, most people choose to offer bonuses and other incentives to jabed employees rather than enforcing compliance.

Experts say governments, community leaders, and even private companies must be part of efforts to help individuals overcome vaccine hesitation so that the United States can achieve herd immunity. I will.

Biden administration American rescue planSigned the law last week to help fund state vaccine deployments and other COVID-19 compliance.

Specifically, the package has donated $ 7.5 billion to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to spend on vaccination efforts. Part of the funding will be used to subsidize the state to improve the distribution and management of the COVID-19 vaccine.