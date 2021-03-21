COVID-19 Causes Fatal, More Serious Illness than Influenza-Research





Former Minister of Health Professor Jehoram Russ said in March 2020 that COVID-19 was “a flu with good public relations.” Objection to health regulations It was imposed by the government to control the infection rate. Researchers at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston now appear to have found a significant mistake that Russ is six times more deadly than the flu. This study compared 1,052 influenza patients with 582 COVID-19 patients, and on average more when infected with the new coronavirus (582) compared to those infected with influenza (210). It turns out that people in need of hospital treatment. Approximately 30% of people suffering from COVID-19 needed mechanical ventilation, while only 8% of people with the flu needed such treatment. The death toll of people suffering from the new coronavirus was 20%, much higher than the 3% mortality rate of people infected with the flu. In addition, COVID-19 patients were younger on average than those suffering from the flu and tended to continue care longer if they needed a ventilator. The median duration was 2 weeks compared to 3 days. news-medical.net report On Friday. COVID-19 patients also reported fewer pre-existing conditions requiring such intense forms of intervention. Dr. Michael Donino, one of the authors of the article, states that almost all COVID-19 deaths (98%) are a direct or indirect result of the new coronavirus. He emphasized that this means dying with COVID-19, not while people have COVID-19. This is very important as many people claim that mortality is “counterfeited” online and during protests and hospitals are encouraged to report incorrect data. Misunderstanding that COVID-19 is not really the cause of death stated that 6% of deaths from COVID-19 cited COVID-19 as a direct and sole cause of disease control prevention in September. Originating from the center’s report It pointed out .. This is because the death certificate describes the sequence of events that led to the death. A COVID-19 patient who died in a car accident for controversy was not mentioned in the report as having died of the new coronavirus. However, those who died from the failure of the intubation process are understood to have expired from COVID-19 because it was the reason for treatment. However, the direct cause of death is described as follows. Intubation failure. The study’s authors also stated that without social distance and mask-wearing measures, COVID-19 mortality would have been much higher than their study showed. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The research was originally Release In General Internal Medicine Journal.. Most Israelis rejected Russ’s theory, with the exception of a small group of Israeli citizens who accepted the conspiracy theory about COVID-19. Hebrew social media exploded for some time, showing that satirical memes were blatantly “explaining” falsehoods to him. factory. “

