Some people are still not waiting because they are worried about their chances of getting vaccinated
This week we learned when the rest of Massachusetts are eligible to be vaccinated. And when I say “eligible to get the vaccine,” I mean, of course, that I’m eligible for TRY to make a vaccination appointment.
I wish you good luck.
So far, scoring vaccine reservations has been slightly easier than getting tickets for the previous “Hamilton”.
Do you remember how you were actually doing things, not just looking online?
Maybe booking an appointment isn’t too difficult. After all, the amount of vaccine available will soon increase, providing millions of doses each week.
And then there is the issue of vaccine repellent.
It’s hard to believe that there are still people who aren’t waiting because they’re worried about their chances of getting vaccinated. An important step to get back to normal.
This vaccine repellent group has traditionally distrusted the government and is sick of science. It feels oppressed or ignored by those in power. It strongly feels that it protects its own personal freedoms and expresses dissatisfaction whenever it believes that those freedoms have been violated. However, I don’t seem to care about telling others what they can and cannot do.
This is a difficult group to persuade.
Of course, I’m referring to Republicans. Specifically, a white Republican.
As a result, the vaccine that the Donald Trump administration helped develop through Operation Warp Speed is now skeptical of a large group of his followers.
I think it makes as much sense as the others these days.
According to a recent survey, 47% of Republicans say they do not choose to vaccinate when they are eligible.
Hey, more for the rest of us? Except that it’s not exactly how the immunity you hear works.
One of the causes of hesitation could be Trump’s overall response to the 2020 pandemic. This can be summarized as “What?”. Trump called it a hoax. Insisted that it would simply disappear. And once I wondered if bleach or light could cure it.
Tips for future presidents: Riffing possible treatments at a press conference aimed at informing the general public during a pandemic is like having a toddler hold the steering wheel while driving a maspik. Thing.
It will never end well.
For the record, when Trump caught the virus, the team of doctors treating him did not use bleach or light. They used the best treatment available in science (yes science).
And he recovered famously. He was also vaccinated before leaving the office without telling anyone, though not very well known.
It leads us mysteriously: “What happened to that?”
Trump recently came out in public support for vaccination with the exciting phrase, “I recommend it.”
Interestingly, at the study group, Republicans said they didn’t want to hear about vaccines from Trump and other politicians. They want to hear from reliable sources. I think they mean either Rudolph Giuliani or My Pillow.
Lee lives in Medway. Send him an email at [email protected]
