COVID-19 infection associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes, including stillbirth





Recent Canadian studies have linked severe COVID-19 infections to an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes such as preterm birth, stillbirth, and preeclampsia. Researchers write in the study that clinicians need to be aware of the harmful consequences cited from a management perspective. pregnancy Adopt strategies that effectively prevent or mitigate maternal and fetal risk affected by severe COVID-19 infections. Harmful pregnancy complications and COVID-19 infection Montreal-based researchers, including Dr. Nathalie Auger of the University of Montreal School of Public Health, A meta-analysis of 42 studiesIncludes approximately 438,548 pregnant patients worldwide. Auger states that the data provide clear and conclusive evidence that severe and symptomatological COVID-19 infection is associated with a significant risk of preterm birth, low birth weight, and preeclampsia. Published in Canadian Medical Association Journal The effect of COVID-19 on pregnancy outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis highlights the increased risk of adverse pregnancy complications for mothers infected with severe COVID-19 infection, including: To Pre-eclampsia-A condition that causes high blood pressure in late pregnancy. Compared to asymptomatic mothers, symptomatic patients doubled their risk of preterm birth and increased their risk of caesarean section by 50%. In addition, patients with severe COVID-19 infection were four times more at risk of experiencing hypertension and preterm birth than patients with mild cases. The reason behind the increased risk was unknown, but researchers speculate that it may be because the SARS-CoV-2 virus has the ability to stimulate the inflammatory response and affect blood vessels. I will. The study found that the lack of knowledge about the SARS-CoV-2 virus raises urgent questions between neonatal scholars and obstetricians about the risks of maternal, fetal, and neonatal morbidity and mortality. I’m pointing out. (Photo: Photo by Jonathan Borba of Pexels) Read again: The COVID-19 case appeared as early as October 2019 COVID-19 Pregnancy risk Researchers believe that this study provides urgently needed evidence to better guide clinical decisions when dealing with COVID-19 maternal cases. Dr. Deborah Money, a professor at the University of British Columbia and an obstetrician who leads a national surveillance project on pregnancy during a global epidemic, said the results of a newly published study on preeclampsia are stunning. It states that it is a thing. Money adds that researchers may provide suggestions related to information related to COVID-19 and affect the placenta. However, in one meta-analysis of the entire international literature, clinicians need to do research with a single salt. So far, researchers have analyzed 1,800 COVID-19 cases during pregnancy in Canada, and researchers have scanned for harmful complications that experts did not anticipate due to abnormal infections. I explain that I am looking for it. Canadian studies show that pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of hospitalization and preterm birth. On the other hand, the data have not yet shown whether stillbirths are statistically high. Money expressed concern about aspects of the study as several data were collated from countries with inadequate prenatal births that could contribute to the harmful complications of pregnancy. Nonetheless, researchers take all precautions to reduce interactions outside the family bubble to pregnant mothers and vaccinate pregnant mothers as soon as possible to reduce the risk of serious complications. Warn you to consider that. Related article: The first baby born with COVID-19 antibody.Mothers partially vaccinated with moderna vaccine Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Science Times.

