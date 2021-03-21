Despite the decline in case rates, young residents of LA County are still responsible for most new COVID infections.





In Los Angeles County, despite increased COVID-19 vaccination and lower case rates, younger populations still cause the majority of daily coronavirus infections, officials said Saturday. .. “We’re on track for vaccination, but if people aren’t vigilant, we’re in a potentially dangerous time,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of health at Los Angeles County. I am. statement.. Feller’s warning comes after more businesses have reopened indoors as the state’s four-tier color-coded reopening plan has moved the region to the less restrictive red tier. “Many young people are interacting with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are unknowingly helping spread the virus to more vulnerable people,” she says. I did. New COVID-19 cases continue to be highest among people under the age of 50, and COVID-19 mortality is highest among people over the age of 50. Public health reports 56 new deaths and 521 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in LA County.to see https://t.co/SQ26u54V9H For more information. pic.twitter.com/ZI6FMfrvck — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 20, 2021 Although smaller, the prevalence is higher in LA County residents under the age of 50, reflecting the trends seen last month, but more deaths are in the elderly. Of the 521 new cases recorded on Saturday, more than 70% are people under the age of 50. However, of the 56 people reported dead on Saturday, 93% were over 50 years old. LA County Public Health Department. The director of health urged residents to adhere to anti-virus measures, such as wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, and delaying unnecessary trips. “This is especially important because the county has recently moved to Red Tier and the restrictions have been lifted,” she said. According to health experts, outdoor meetings are always safe, but LA County currently allows up to three indoor private meetings, but always needs to be masked and distanced. There is. “The rally can spread the virus to many people, even those who are asymptomatic and have a negative test result,” the Department of Health warned. Since the coronavirus first arrived in the county, it has killed 22,777 inhabitants and infected 1,213,784. “Just because certain activities can be resumed or the protocol has been revised does not mean that those activities are safe or risk-free,” said the Department of Health. “We are still in the midst of a pandemic, and the more opportunities we have to interact with people outside your family, the more likely we are to get the virus.”



