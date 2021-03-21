Dallas County today reports 12 COVID-related deaths and 227 new cases on Saturday

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services Report 12 people died And 227 additional confirmed cases Report of COVID-19 on March 20th.County reported A total of 3,384 people died to date. The total number of confirmed cases is 250,531.

The county also reports a total of 37,685 possible cases of COVID.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19. The Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which opened on Monday, January 11, has been receiving 195,000 COVID-19 vaccines since the start of vaccination.

Vaccine operation will resume on Monday.

The additional deaths reported are:

A woman in her 50s who lived in Dallas. She expired at a local hospital ED.

A man in his 60s who lived in Cedar Hill. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s living in Garland. She is in the hospital

Underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs.He was in the hospital

Underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who lived in a nursing care facility in Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 70s living in Desoto.She was seriously ill in one area

It was a hospital and had an underlying high-risk health condition.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. He had expired in hospice care and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 80s who lived in a nursing care facility in Irving. She expired at the facility.

A woman in her 80s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

The· Sax city By March 19, 2,142 cases of COVID-19 had been reported. Cases in New Dallas County include women aged 17 and 38.

To date, a total of 14 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 and one case of B.1.526 variant have been identified in Dallas County residents. One was hospitalized and five recently had a history of domestic travel outside Texas. The provisional 7-day average of new confirmed daily cases of week 10 of the CDC (depending on the date of test collection) was 257, which is 9.7 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. The proportion of SARS-CoV-2 positive respiratory specimens remains high, with 6.9% of symptomatic patients showing positive to local hospitals by week 10 (the week leading up to March 13, 2009).

Over the last 30 days, there have been 1,297 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children, and staff have been reported from 425 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Currently, there are 25 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A total of 4,255 residents and 2,359 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,002 were hospitalized and 656 died. Approximately 22% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 13 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A cumulative total of 429 residents and 207 staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds were under the age of 65. Diabetes is a fundamentally high-risk health condition reported in about one-third of all inpatients with COVID-19. New cases are reported as daily aggregates, and a more detailed summary report updated on Tuesday and Friday nights is available at https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus/daily-updates. Available in .php.

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. There were 194 COVID-19 patients receiving acute care in Dallas County during the period ending Friday, March 19. The number of visits to the emergency room for symptoms like COVID 19 in Dallas County was 300 in the same period, equivalent to about 13 people. Percentage of all emergency department visits in the county, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Board.

Authorities recommend that everyone follow public health guidance, continue masking, and avoid crowded, non-essential indoor environments. The updated UTSW forecast shows 180-290 hospitalizations and 560 cases per day by April 5.