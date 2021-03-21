I was vaccinated against COVID-19. So what? | Health care

After enduring the deadly global COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, it is the first step towards returning to normal activity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a series of tentative recommendations for people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19. This guidance is for personal home environments and does not apply to public gatherings or workplaces.

“This is limited to fully vaccinated individuals, which means that in the United States, at least 14 days after the second dose of the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna), or at least 14 days after the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “It will be going on,” said Gregory Poland, an expert on Dr. infectious diseases and head of the May York Clinic’s vaccine research group.

The new CDC guidance includes activity recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated in their personal settings, including:

— Wear a mask or stay 6 feet away and visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people.

— If everyone in another household is at low risk of serious illness, visit indoors with an unvaccinated person in another household, without a mask or 6 feet away. ..

— If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 after contacting someone who has COVID-19, refrain from quarantine and testing.

“The basic idea here in these interim recommendations is that people who are fully vaccinated have a very low risk of transmitting the virus to someone else,” Poland said.

The CDC should keep everyone wearing masks and practicing social distance, including those vaccinated with COVID-19, and continue with other mitigation strategies when in public. It states.

“There is no risk-free situation, so we are aware of a variety of risks,” says Poland. “And it turns to normal by trying to balance the value of social and family interactions, which many of us were not involved in for science-based recommendations, and reduce social isolation. This is the first step in CDC. “

“This is a good step towards a transition to normal life by using a careful” dimmer switch “rather than an” on-off “switch approach,” he added. “This allows people who have taken important steps in vaccination to carefully begin normalizing their living activities, allowing the state and CDC to measure their effectiveness until the vaccine becomes widely available. “

The CDC estimates that approximately 10% of the US population is currently fully vaccinated with COVID-19.

This new guidance is a step in the right direction, but the CDC states that most Americans need to be vaccinated before widespread removal of COVID-19 precautions.

The CDC states that fully vaccinated individuals are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill in public, when visiting with people who have not been vaccinated from multiple other households, and with COVID-19. It states that these COVID-19 precautions should continue to be taken around unvaccinated people. :

— Wear a suitable mask.

— At least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with.

— Avoid medium and large face-to-face gatherings.

— If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, take a test.

— Follow the guidance issued by your individual employer.

— Follow the travel requirements and recommendations of the CDC and Health Department.

Masking, social distance, and other COVID-19 safety measures also limit the transmission of variants in the community and are associated with these variants, especially if only a small part of the population is vaccinated. It is important to prevent illness.