“Why don’t you?”: Be wary because Republican men say they won’t get the Covid vaccine | Republicans

When it comes to the Covid-19 vaccine, nothing changes Ron Holloway’s thinking. He’s not going to get it.

“I feel that God created us and made our bodies in such a wonderful way that we could almost do our own vaccinations,” Hollowway, 75, told the Guardian. “Most of the time I’m ready to do it. I don’t understand the need for it.”

Hollowway is one of the millions of men who may identify the Republican Party, who say they have no plans to get the coronavirus vaccine.According to recently NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist Survey, 49% of Republicans told voters that they would not receive jabs. Opinion polls Vaccine hesitant It is the highest in this demographic.

These data are specialized in illnesses struggling to fight Covid-19 in the midst of rapid politicization of public health policy, including Republican opposition to hide obligations and business regulations and frequent conspiracy theories. I sounded a warning bell at my house.

“It doesn’t make any sense that most of these groups of people don’t want to be vaccinated simply because of political considerations,” said Anthony, a top US infectious disease expert. Dr. Fauci Said these days. “What’s the problem here? This is a vaccine that saves the lives of millions of people.”

Some strong Republicans Prompted People who get the vaccine mix message are sticking among some conservatives. Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently criticized the Biden administration’s vaccine support efforts. Of the vaccine. “

The de Beaumont Foundation, an organization that aims to improve public health, Implementation A focus group on March 13 to understand vaccine opposition among Republicans. The group consisted of 19 male and female members identified as Republicans. The selected participants answered, “Maybe” or “probably not” when asked if they would be vaccinated against Covid.

Republican veteran pollster group leader Frank Luntz Asked Participants: “What do you think first when I say Covid-19 vaccination, vaccination …” One man replied, “Suspicious, but miraculous.” One said “hurry up” and the other “”. One man said, “Don’t take my freedom hostage.”

Alec Tyson, deputy director of research at the Pew Research Center, said there was a “similar dynamic” between Covid-19’s belief in public health threats and attitudes towards vaccination. “Republicans are far less concerned than Democrats,” Tyson said. “Vaccination intent is one of the main correlations with that attitude.”

While studying the intent of the vaccine, Tyson said the Pew Research Center asked people who are not currently planning to get the vaccine why.

Among those who didn’t plan to get vaccinated, Tyson could tell us that Republicans in this group “need less vaccination than Democrats who didn’t plan to get vaccinated.” Is expensive. “

Guy Bond’s reading committee chairman, Panaiota Kendou, a professor of educational psychology at the University of Minnesota, said that while vaccine hesitation is “predictable,” it is “specific to the type of political situation and how to handle a pandemic.” There is also. ” Politics a little cloudy in the United States and around the world, and in terms of decision-making and the outcome of our decisions. “

Kendeou explained that vaccine hesitation has traditionally been facilitated by many known factors, saying that “the main thing is awareness of the risk of infection.” Perceived side effects are also important when people consider whether to vaccinate.

“In the content of the Covid-19 vaccine, those who are aware of the health risks of actually getting sick and are afraid of the side effects of the vaccine are gaining political direction,” said Kendou. Stated. “In the United States, for example, certain groups are more or less afraid of the Covid-19 virus, questioning the seriousness of the pandemic. Of course, it translates into a breakdown of vaccine repellent as we have reported. I did. “

Lauren Anthony Williams-self-proclaimed “moderately conservative” and “I’m never an avid and stubborn tramper” -said when asked if he would be vaccinated against Covid-19, “probably not. No. “

Williams, who works in the medical marijuana industry, said he wasn’t an “anti-baker,” but was skeptical that “the jab was involved in a fair amount of politics because Trump was trying to get rid of it.” .. There in November before the election. “

Later asked about politics, Williams explained: We named it Operation Warp Speed ​​and did everything we could to make it happen before the election. “Trump had” national well-being in mind, “Williams said, but he also had political goals. Williams said his personal political beliefs played no role in his skepticism about vaccines.

I am neither a chemist nor a biologist. Perhaps knowing how it was made and in it could change your mind. Lauren Anthony Williams

A 35-year-old Detroit resident also said: “I’m a pretty healthy young person, so I don’t need it. If I catch the coronavirus, it will work without the vaccine. I want to overcome it myself.

“For the elderly and those at risk, I don’t discourage them from vaccination. That’s their choice. Perhaps more benefit to them because they are at high risk. Will bring, “Williams continued, saying his older parents were already vaccinated.

Asked if anything might shake his opinion, Williams said “maybe.”

“I’m neither a chemist nor a biologist, so knowing how it was made and in it could change my mind.”

However, some Republicans are skeptical of statistics on men’s vaccine evasion within the party. Andrew Bilardello, head of the Republican club at The Villages, Florida’s vast retiree community, told the Guardians: “The majority of people here are registered Republicans, and the majority of people here are vaccinated.”

Retired police chief Bilardello was named by Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis visited The region last week promoted Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine and recently announced that it would qualify for vaccination age. Bilardello, 63, said he intends to get a Johnson & Johnson jab.

“I pass the vaccination site, and I have to tell you: every day I pass, there is a line of people to get the vaccine,” said Viraldello. Everyone cares, everyone wears a mask … For the vast majority of people here in Villages, they take the pandemic here very seriously. “

Georgia Republican Joe Martin said there was no hesitation in the vaccine among his peers. Those who didn’t receive it had access problems, but he said he didn’t hesitate.

“Everyone I know, we all go out for dinner because we have shots,” Martin, 77 said. Why don’t you want to “

Despite reported levels of vaccine hesitation or resistance, there is evidence that mental changes can occur.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, provided participants in the deBeaumont virtual focus group with five facts about Covid-19.In between fact: Over 90% of vaccinated doctors have decided to vaccinate. When the focus group ended, 16 said they would be more willing to get the vaccine, the organization said.