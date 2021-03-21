Brazilian COVID-19 mutant first discovered in New York, says state

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s office was the first to detect a more contagious variant of the coronavirus in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the state, the P.1 variant was identified in Brooklyn, where it lived in the 90’s, sometimes referred to as the “Brazilian variant” because it was first detected among Brazilian travelers in Japan.

Brazilian researchers peer-reviewed that P.1 was about 2.5 times more contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus and was associated with four times more cases in Manaus, Brazil, from late last year to early this year. I submitted to a paper without. March 9th medRxiv website.

Scientists are studying whether the vaccine is less effective against P.1 and whether the mutant is more deadly. As of Thursday, there were 48 known US cases of this variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts warn that the extent of mutant spread in New York is unknown, as most coronavirus test samples have not been analyzed for mutants.

Another infectious strain, B.1.1.7. The variant known as the “UK variant” was first detected in New York in early January, and the B.1.351 variant, the so-called “South African variant,” was detected in New York last month.

Experts have warned of the dangers of the mutant spreading the coronavirus more quickly, and state health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker will take precautions, such as wearing a mask, for the duration of the vaccination. Emphasized on Saturday the importance of.

“This is a race between vaccines and mutants,” Zucker said in a statement.

The Governor’s Office also announced on Saturday that COVID-19 hospitalization and virus positivity rates were almost flat on Friday.

The 7-day average positive rate on day 2 was 3.26%, slightly higher than a week ago.

Experts say risk for unvaccinated residents Growing The positive numbers would have risen because of the subspecies, and without 13% of fully vaccinated New Yorkers.

Friday’s 4,513 hospitalizations were down 14 from Thursday, less than half of the approximately 9,300 hospitalizations on January 19. The number of daily hospitalizations has fluctuated since March 13, when 4,486 people were hospitalized.

Hospitalization and positive rates leveled off at much higher levels than in summer and early autumn, when positive rates were consistently below about 1%, with hospitalizations below 1,000 from late June to mid-October, up to 410. It has dropped.

Of the 62 people who died of COVID-19 on Friday, six were from Nassau County and four were from Suffolk.

Of the 7,623 positive coronavirus test results on Friday, 767 were in Suffolk and 697 in Nassau.

Put a shot on your arm

Cuomo’s office also announced that more than 25% of the state’s population had been vaccinated at least once, including about 580,000 Long Islanders.

In Nassau County, more than 30% of residents (about 40% of adults) have been vaccinated at least once, and county executive Laura Curran pops up at Lake Success’s Northwell Health on Saturday morning. Said on the vaccination site.

A reservation link for getting the vaccine at the Nassau Coliseum will be published “next day or so” at nassaucountyny.gov/vaccine.

At West Islip High School, a surge in COVID-19 cases among students has postponed the return of juniors to full face-to-face learning, which was due to return on Monday, officials said.

She said she sent a message to her parents that six new positive cases were discovered on Friday, reaching a total of 19 since March 14, when Superintendent Bernadette Burns was found.

Juniors, 2nd and 1st graders will continue to do hybrid learning and seniors will maintain a complete face-to-face schedule.

High vaccination rate for LI hospital workers

Meanwhile, Long Island hospitals reported in a poll released Friday by the Washington Post / Kaiser Family Foundation that vaccination rates for employees above the 66% level seen in front-line hospital workers across the country. I will.

At Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, 80% of privileged employees and doctors are vaccinated, said Dr. Adisharma, Chief Medical Officer.

He said vaccine hesitation is more common among employees with less medical education who are vaccinated by almost all doctors and are affected by false information about the same vaccine as the general public. ..

At Stony Brook University Hospital, 82% of frontline employees are at least partially vaccinated. At Northwell Health Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital in Mineola-Long Island, 70% have, hospital officials said.

Michael J. Dowling, CEO of Northwell, said:

State data show that across Long Island, 80% of hospital employees receive at least one dose, and 78% of the state’s total.

