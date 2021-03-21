Health
FDA approved KN95 masks are in stock on Amazon
Masks are more important than ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, it is difficult to know which mask is most effective.
We are not talking about cute cloth masks The name of your favorite band is displayed..We are talking KN95 mask—The CDC’s specifically recommended masks are recommended to be worn in high-risk situations (such as public transport) to protect against possible infections. Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA. At Amazon, $ 10 is only $ 14.
“N95s?” You ask. Closes, but not accurate. N-95 masks are the next level of KN95, but still need to be reserved for healthcare professionals. Therefore, it is wise to buy a KN95 mask.
Is the brand important? Yes, according to the FDA. See below for more information.
Understand N95 / KN95 connections
The KN95 mask is very similar to the N-95 mask, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told Yahoo Life.In fact, during the early days of the pandemic, when medical grade masks were particularly scarce, the FDA granted what is known as an “emergency use authorization.” KN95 mask— Means it can be used in hospitals.
However, not all brands of KN95 masks are made the same.After recently investigating efficacy, the FDA Removed emergency use authorization For some manufacturers of KN95 masks. The Powecom mask has passed the test.They are FDA approved and officially FDA Emergency Use Authorization List.. Like the other masks on the list, the Powecom KN95 mask has been shown to filter out over 95% of the particles.
Don’t know where to look? “If the source of the KN95 mask is reliable, it should be fine,” explains Dr. Schaffner. The good ones are “comparable to the N95 masks we use,” he says.
“Basic difference [between N95 and KN95 masks] Dr. Kabita Patel, Managing Director of Clinical Transformation at the Engelberg Healthcare Reform Center at the Brookings Institution, said. “”KN95 mask Approved by Chinese regulators and theoretically similar to the FDA approved N95 mask, but may also be manufactured in China. “
Should I always wear a Powecom KN95 mask?
Our experts tell Yahoo Life: 3-layer disposable mask Alternatively, the cloth mask should work at least 6 feet away from others. However, Powecom’s KN95 mask provides stronger protection and protects you in more dangerous situations, such as when you’re on an airplane or on a bus or train.
These masks are three-dimensionally designed to help you breathe if you need to keep them on for extended periods of time. Made of soft cotton, the mask features elastic ear loops and a piece of metal that fits snugly on the nose.
Keep in mind that wearing a mask does not mean that you should stop practicing known methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Social distance and frequent and thorough hand washing are important. “We do these things in combination, not alone,” explains Dr. Schaffner.
KN95 mask Those approved by the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization are hard to find in practice these days.Therefore, stick to best practices and protect some Powecom KN95 mask For high-risk settings. You will take care of yourself and others.
Amazon shoppers also love them
Mask has collected over 9,000 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
One hardworking shopper I personally checked the effectiveness of the mask and wrote:
“These masks passed all three tests for effectiveness. We did a water test and there were no leaks. We did a candle blowout test and couldn’t blow the flames. Last The mask was of uniform thickness and had no stains until it was exposed to light. According to the CDC, it is effective if the mask passes these tests. It feels like there is a good seal around the edges. It’s more comfortable than the N95. You can wear this mask all day at work. “
Another share: “I was in a car for three hours (a family emergency) with someone who didn’t know I was COVID positive at the time,” she writes. “I wore this mask and he wore a typical pale blue mask. He was exposed a few days ago and was positive a few days later. All my tests were negative.”
Even teachers swear to them:
“After we were in the COVID Hot Zone, I got these for my job as a teacher.” I shared one. “These are literally the only masks that won’t fall off when I speak or muffle my voice.”
The above review reflects the latest version at the time of publication.
