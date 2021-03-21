Health
Why some Americans are selective about their jabs
Three vaccines have been approved for distribution in the United States, and people are now choosing the vaccine they want.
All three have been shown to be effective in preventing Covid-19 disease, and decisively, hospitalization and death-and health officials say that what you offer is the best vaccine.
Still, Pfizer and Modern Jab seem to be preferred over Johnson & Johnson options.
In early March, Detroit Mayor Mike Dagan rejected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against city residents. This suggests that the other two jabs available in the United States are superior.
“We will do everything we can to help the people of Detroit do their best,” he said at a news conference.
After widespread protests from the public health community, the mayor met, saying he had “complete confidence” that the jab was safe and effective.
However, some Americans, like Dagan, have expressed concern about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its overall efficacy.
Some people want to delay vaccination rather than taking Johnson & Johnson at all. This can throw a wrench into the distribution plan of the local health authority.
“I had an appointment for the vaccine this week, but I heard that I was giving out Johnson & Johnson, so I canceled it. I haven’t taken it. [that vaccine] At all. ” A resident of Washington, DC told the BBC.
Health authorities, such as Dr. Michele Andrasik, are now trying to reassure Americans that the licensed vaccines provided to them are good to take.
“On the other hand, people are excited to be just one shot. [for Johnson & Johnson]On the other hand, there is a lot of confusion about what the efficacy results really say, which means it’s not that good, “said Fred Hatchin, Senior Staff Scientist in the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Division. One Dr. Andrasic told the BBC.
In February, US regulators officially approved a single-dose vaccine for Johnson & Johnson coronavirus.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use new mRNA vaccine technology and require two doses, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a common cold virus designed to be harmless.
It then safely carries part of the coronavirus genetic code into the body. This is enough for the body to recognize the threat and learn to fight the coronavirus.
President Joe Biden is confident in the vaccine. This month, he announced that the United States would order Johnson & Johnson 100 million more times, doubling the amount available to Americans.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said all vaccines available in the United States are excellent vaccines, stressing Johnson & Johnson’s jab as “not a weak vaccine.” did.
Concerns depend on the efficacy data published from clinical trials, but experts say these numbers are not the only ones.
Health officials emphasize that the most important statistic in combating a pandemic is that all three vaccines prevent hospitalization and viral death 100%.
Pfizer and Moderna drugs were also tested before the spread of newer, more contagious mutants, making a difference in the trials.
“They weren’t compared directly. They were compared under different circumstances,” Dr. Forch said.
In addition, the CDC explains that all vaccines are more effective than annual flu shots.
“The bottom line is that Johnson, Modana, and Pfizer are all very effective in preventing the progression of severe illness, hospitalization, clearing in the ICU, ventilation, or death,” says Dr. Andrasik.
Another benefit of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to community health advocates, is that it is the only single-shot vaccine available in the United States.
It can also be more convenient when it comes to distribution, especially in hard-to-reach places such as some poor areas and rural areas. However, there are concerns that sending only that vaccine to those areas may increase stigma.
“Fairness involves choice,” says Dr. Andrasik.
“So if you have only one option and you are deprived of civil rights, it gives us unfairness, uncertainty and doubts about why we have only this one option. I think it will fuel you. “
She adds: “I think every vaccine should be available to everyone. The reason for sending Johnson & Johnson to rural areas is [and poorer] The community is for access to care. “
Local leaders and healthcare professionals, such as Dr. Andrasik, are working to raise awareness about vaccines and combat false information.
“When it’s my turn, I’ll take all the vaccines available at that time,” she says, when more than 500,000 people died of Covid in the United States.
What are your other concerns?
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine came in the news after the Catholic Bishops’ Council on behalf of the American Church, and others expressed “moral concerns” to the jab.
Concerns, like many other vaccines currently available, are abortion-derived cell lines (cells harvested in the 1980s, “originally isolated from fetal tissue, some of which are aborted fetuses.” It is how it is produced in “from”).
Johnson & Johnson used a similar method to develop the Ebola vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine does not contain any kind of human tissue.
The meeting advised that Catholics should be vaccinated with alternative vaccines if given the choice.
The advice given by the US Congress appeared to be inconsistent with Vatican’s own position that such vaccines were “morally acceptable.”
Other Catholic leaders have come out to reject the idea that Church members should avoid this vaccine.
In Connecticut, Archbishop Hartford and other local clerics declared in a statement that all residents were “free to receive currently available vaccines for their own health and public interest.” Did.
Many other vaccines have been developed as well, including those used for chickenpox and rubella, but the latest concerns from Catholic leaders about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are skeptical among some Americans. Is strengthening.
Johnson & Johnson is not the only vaccine facing concern. Oxford-AstraZeneca, which the United States is considering approval, has been suspended in more than 12 European countries due to concerns about blood clots.
The EU drug regulator then announced that the vaccine was “safe and effective,” and that Germany, France, Italy and Spain would resume the use of jabs.
