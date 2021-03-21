COVID-19 can cause atypical thyroid inflammation





Credit: CC0 public domain

According to a study virtually presented at the Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society, some patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease experience thyroid inflammation that is different from that caused by other viruses. And it seems. One-third of study participants still had signs Thyroid inflammation Three months later, despite normalization of thyroid function. This study is tracking patients to determine if this inflammation causes permanent thyroid dysfunction. In the spring of 2020, 15% of COVID-19 patients admitted to the emergency medical unit of Fondazione IRCCS Cagranda Polyclinico Hospital in Milan, Italy, showed changes in thyroid hormone due to multiple factors, including thyroid inflammation. .. By comparison, only 1% of patients admitted during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic showed changes in thyroid hormone. People with thyroiditis or inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by other viruses usually recover thyroid function in a short period of time. However, the delayed effects of viral infections or a long-term increased risk of permanent decline in thyroid function. Immune system Dr. Ilaria Muller, MD, a senior researcher at the University of Milan, Italy, said she was attacking the thyroid gland. She wanted to find out if thyroiditis associated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, follows the same pattern of inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by other viruses. She started a surveillance program to monitor the patient’s thyroid function every three months after being hospitalized for moderate to severe COVID-19 disease. Patients undergo regular blood and ultrasonography to monitor for signs of thyroid function and inflammation. Müller found that thyroiditis in people with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease differs from typical thyroiditis in some respects.These include lack of neck pain, the presence of mild thyroid dysfunction, higher frequency among men, and association with severe COVID-19. disease.. So far, 53 patients have completed the assessment in 3 months. All had normal thyroid function. “Three months later, the patient Thyroid function Despite normalization, signs of inflammation were still present in about one-third of patients, “Muller said. patient To see what happens during the next month. It is important to know if the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a delayed adverse effect Thyroid, To quickly diagnose the condition and ultimately treat it. ” One in three elderly thyroid patients is taking medications that interfere with thyroid function testing Provided by

Endocrine Society



