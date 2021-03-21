First case of Brazilian viral variant confirmed in New York





New York (AP) — The first case of the COVID-19 variant known as the Brazilian variant was identified in New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital have identified the case. This case was verified by the Wadsworth Center Institute of the State Department.

The patient is a resident of Brooklyn in the 90’s who hasn’t traveled recently, officials said in a news release. Health authorities are conducting further investigations into patients and potential contacts. “This is a race between vaccines and variants, and we continue to make tremendous progress in being shot in the arms of qualified New Yorkers,” Howard Zucker, director of health, said in a statement on Saturday. “In the meantime, we’re still in control of this pandemic, reminding New Yorkers to do everything they can to protect themselves and their neighbors.” The Brazilian variant was first detected in the United States in January, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 50 confirmed cases nationwide. Although some recent studies have shown that it may not be as resistant to the vaccine as initially thought, this variant is potentially more severe than previous variants and is now It is believed to be more resistant to the vaccine. Two weeks ago, state health officials said another variant that first appeared in the New York City area in late November accounted for about two out of five New York City cases. This suggested that it could be more susceptible to infection than older strains of the virus, but city health officials have found evidence that New York City variants are more deadly or vaccine-resistant than previous viruses. He said he couldn’t. __ This story has been updated to correct that the Health Commissioner’s statement was issued on Saturday instead of Sunday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos