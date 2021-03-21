Coronavirus: High Vitamin D Levels May Protect From COVID-19, Especially For Blacks: Study





Saskatoon-As people begin to absorb more of the spring sun, rays may provide more than just rest from the cabin fever. According to a new study, COVID-19 patients with high vitamin D levels, especially black patients, may be at low risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. The University of Chicago Medical Researcher Medical Journal JAMA Open NetworkWe studied 3,000 patients who tested vitamin D levels within 2 weeks prior to the COVID-19 test. “These new results show that having vitamin D levels above levels normally considered sufficient is associated with a reduced risk of COVID-19-positive testing, at least in black individuals. “Masu,” said Dr. David Meltzer, the lead author of the study, in a press release. .. Vitamin D can be produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight, but it can also be obtained from diet and supplements. Melzer explained that people with darker skin generally have lower levels of vitamin D. Mainly doctors Recommended vitamin D level of 30 ng / ml Enough for people to be healthy. However, the study found that black patients with levels of 30-40 ng / ml were 2.6 times more at risk of testing for COVID-19 positive than patients with levels of 40 ng / ml. “This supports discussions to design clinical trials that can test whether vitamin D is a viable intervention to reduce the risk of illness, especially in people of color,” said the University of Chicago Hospital Medicine. Melzer, who is also the director, added. Currently his team is testing How effective are vitamin D supplements in preventing COVID-19 in general? Researchers have been investigating the relationship between possible infections and vitamin D levels for months. Previous one It found that vitamin D deficiency (less than 20 ng / ml) could actually increase the risk of a COVID-19-positive test. The relationship between vitamin D and COVID-19 has proven to be a hot target for scientists. Another study found that more than 80% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 had vitamin D deficiency.And another Research effectively presented at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society This weekend, hospitalized COVID-19 patients with low vitamin D levels were found to be less likely to die or require mechanical ventilation when given compound supplements. Metzer said much research has been done on the effects of vitamin D on bone health, but there is some evidence that vitamin D may improve immune function and reduce inflammation. His latest research shows that past studies may not be using enough vitamin D to truly investigate the effects on the immune system, he said. However, Melzer warns that this is an observational study, meaning that it did not identify a direct cause or effect between vitamin D and COVID-19 infection. “We find that there is an association between vitamin D levels and the likelihood of COVID-19 diagnosis, but why, or whether these results are directly due to vitamin D, other related organisms. I don’t know exactly if it’s due to scientific factors. “

..





