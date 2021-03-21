NB reports one new COVID-19 case.Additional vaccine clinics have been added for high school staff





Halifax-New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. The new case is in Zone 1 (Moncton area), involving individuals in their thirties. Public health says the incident is related to travel and the individual is self-quarantined. One has recovered from the new New Brunswick coronavirus, leaving a total of 49 active cases. Vaccination clinic for high school staff New Brunswick makes it easier for high school staff in the state to access vaccination clinics. Between March 22nd and March 27th, 4,500 staff from high schools across the state will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in one of 16 states. Health officials say the school will be closed on the day the local clinic is held so that high school staff can be vaccinated and plan to return to school altogether. Starting Monday, the Edmundston and Centerville Vaccination Clinics will be available to staff at the following schools: Edmundston’s St. Mary’s Academy

Grand Falls John Caldwell School

Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Edmanston’s Solmany

Grand Derivier School in Saint Leonard

Marigaetan School in Keziwick

St. Quentin’s Multivalued A.-J.-Savoie

Grand Falls Polybert Thomas Albert

Canterbury High School in Canterbury

Carlton North High School in Florence Building-Bristol

Heartland Community School in Heartland

Southern Victoria High School in Perth-Andover

Tobeek Valley High School in Plaster Rock

Woodstock High School in Woodstock A news release from the state on Sunday states that more information will be provided on Monday about additional clinics that will be held throughout the week. New Brunswick Announces Full-Time Return of High School Students On Friday.. The change in the state’s reinstatement plan will allow grades 9-12 students at the state’s yellow and orange public health levels to study daily in the classroom from April 12. The state also announced on Friday that all high school staff are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to receive high school students aged 16 and over with complex medical conditions. NBCOVID-19 Case data In New Brunswick, there have been 1,490 cumulative confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 1,410 people have recovered, and COVID-19 has killed 30 people in the state. As a result of COVID-19, two people have been hospitalized and no one is in the intensive care unit. According to public health, 645 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Friday, for a total of 245,323 tests since the pandemic began. Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick. Zone 1 – Moncton Area: 347 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 224 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 245 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 438 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 182 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 29 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Area: 25 confirmed cases (16 active cases) No change to zone All zones in New Brunswick Yellow level Under the mandatory order of the state.

