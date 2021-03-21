COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in LA County

paper

Coronavirus counts in Los Angeles County continue to decline, with authorities reporting 521 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional deaths on Saturday.

Over 70% of new cases from people under the age of 50.

Conversely, 93% of the 56 reported deaths were people over the age of 50, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported on Saturday.

“Many young people are interacting with non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are unknowingly helping spread the virus to more vulnerable people,” said the Director of Public Health. Barbara Ferrer said.

“Vaccination efforts are on track, but if people are not vigilant, they will enter a potentially dangerous time. Use of face masks, physical distance, avoidance of large gatherings, the essence Delaying untargeted travel, especially with the county’s recent move to the Red Layer and the lifting of restrictions. “

Saturday numbers have resulted in a total of 1,213,784 cases and 22,777 deaths in the county since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to state statistics, the number of residents in the county hospitalized for the virus continued to decline, dropping from 827 to 792 on Friday, with 216 in the intensive care unit.

In terms of vaccination, the county has crossed the milestone of 3 million vaccinations this week, and its science officials hope to eventually get 1 million vaccinations a week, dramatically vaccination. He said plans are underway for a significant increase.

The county is currently capable of administering about 630,000 doses per week, but due to limited supply, it is actually only about 300,000 to 350,000 doses per week. Next week, the county will only receive about 280,000 doses, which will increase as follows:

Supplies sent directly to some providers, such as federally operated sites

In Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department, said Friday that supply would be available by late April or early May, as President Joe Biden predicted, given that vaccination is already underway. The county could move if it increased dramatically, he said. Quite quickly throughout the rest of the population.

“To prepare for this increase, we have begun working with a network of vaccine providers to expand the county-wide vaccination capacity to more than one million times a week. Recently, President Byden announced the start of vaccination. For everyone over 16 years old

By May 1, we look forward to working with the state to achieve this goal. “

But he also warned, “We are in a dangerous time,” despite advances in vaccination.

“In some parts of Europe and the United States, cases and hospitalizations have recently revived. In addition, the spread of viral variants remains a major concern. Therefore, the use of face masks, physical distance, It is imperative to maintain discipline to avoid large gatherings and to comply with non-essential travel delays. “

According to Simon, as of Wednesday, a total dose of 3,234,989 vaccines had been administered in the county, but he admitted that the number could be much higher due to delays in reporting.

Of these doses, 2,177,195 was the first dose (including 25,170 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and 1,057,794 was the second dose. This means that approximately 1.08 million people living or working in the county have been fully vaccinated.

Simon said the county would work deeper on vaccination efforts by the time supply increases in late April or early May if vaccination continues at its current pace. If the county starts taking up to 1 million times a week, and if a significant amount of it is a single-dose Johnson & Johnson drug, then “then the general adult population within a month or two. It can be processed fairly quickly. “‘

