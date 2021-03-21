Health
Summary of NB COVID-19: One new case.Vaccine clinic starting in high school
The number of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick remains stable after reporting one new case on Sunday.
The new case is a person in his thirties in the Moncton area (Zone 1) and is related to travel.
There are 49 known active cases in the state. Two people have been hospitalized for the virus.
8 activities in Moncton area (Zone 1), 4 cases in Fredericton area (Zone 3), 20 cases in Edmundston area, 1 case in Bassert area (Zone 6), 16 cases in Miramichi area (Zone 7) There is.
The Campbellton area (Zone 5) and the St. John area (Zone 2) are the only parts of the state with no known active cases.
New Brunswick has confirmed 1,490 cases, including 1,410 recovery, since the outbreak of the pandemic. 30 people have died.
Public health conducted 645 tests on Saturday for a total of 245,323.
High school vaccine clinic
New Brunswick health officials announced on Saturday plans to open vaccine clinics in state-wide high schools starting as early as Monday.
This move happens when staff are preparing to return to full-time face-to-face learning next month.
According to Public Health, about 4,500 high school students will be vaccinated next week.
Information about the clinic will be sent directly to the staff. The school will be closed on the day of the event.
The clinic will be held for elementary and junior high school staff in the coming weeks.
The state continues to expand its eligibility to be vaccinated against COVID-19. People over the age of 80, healthcare professionals, regulated healthcare professionals, people with complex medical conditions, and first-time responders can now make appointments.
For more information on the target audience and how to make a reservation Found here..
Authorities are asking Newbrands Wicker not to call a doctor, pharmacy, or 811 until an age group is announced.
What to do if you have symptoms
People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
- Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
- A new or worsening chronic cough.
- sore throat.
- I have a runny nose.
- headache.
- New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
- Dyspnea.
- For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
- stay at home.
- Contact Tele-Care 811 or its doctor.
- Please explain your symptoms and travel history.
- Follow the instructions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]