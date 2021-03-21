Summary of NB COVID-19: One new case.Vaccine clinic starting in high school

The number of active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick remains stable after reporting one new case on Sunday.

The new case is a person in his thirties in the Moncton area (Zone 1) and is related to travel.

There are 49 known active cases in the state. Two people have been hospitalized for the virus.

8 activities in Moncton area (Zone 1), 4 cases in Fredericton area (Zone 3), 20 cases in Edmundston area, 1 case in Bassert area (Zone 6), 16 cases in Miramichi area (Zone 7) There is.

The Campbellton area (Zone 5) and the St. John area (Zone 2) are the only parts of the state with no known active cases.

New Brunswick has confirmed 1,490 cases, including 1,410 recovery, since the outbreak of the pandemic. 30 people have died.

Public health conducted 645 tests on Saturday for a total of 245,323.

High school vaccine clinic

New Brunswick health officials announced on Saturday plans to open vaccine clinics in state-wide high schools starting as early as Monday.

This move happens when staff are preparing to return to full-time face-to-face learning next month.

According to Public Health, about 4,500 high school students will be vaccinated next week.

Information about the clinic will be sent directly to the staff. The school will be closed on the day of the event.

The clinic will be held for elementary and junior high school staff in the coming weeks.

The state continues to expand its eligibility to be vaccinated against COVID-19. People over the age of 80, healthcare professionals, regulated healthcare professionals, people with complex medical conditions, and first-time responders can now make appointments.

For more information on the target audience and how to make a reservation Found here ..

Authorities are asking Newbrands Wicker not to call a doctor, pharmacy, or 811 until an age group is announced.

What to do if you have symptoms

People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online ..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: