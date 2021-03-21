Restrictions on Long Island and other parts of New York will be relaxed as the promotion of vaccine advertising expands





After lower COVID-19 hospitalizations, rally restrictions will be relaxed throughout Long Island and the state this week as federal authorities are promoting advertising campaigns to increase immunization rates in the United States. On Monday, the New York State outdoor housing rally limit will be raised from 10 to 25, while the indoor limit remains at 10. Meeting limits in public spaces are 50-100 indoors and 50-200 outdoors. A total of 322,538 Long Islanders received the complete vaccine series, according to a Sunday news release from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s office. According to the release, a total of 781 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Long Island. The virus positive rate in Suffolk on Saturday was 5.4%. Nassau was 5.1%. According to Cuomo’s office, the state-wide positive rate was 3.22%. The state’s positive rate has remained between 3.1% and 3.2% since late February. It has peaked from a sharp level after the holiday season and has gradually risen in the past few weeks. According to experts, an increase in the number of vaccinated individuals has helped slow the spread of the virus, but it still infects unvaccinated people. In a Sunday release, Cuomo urged New Yorkers to “remember that we are still stepping into infection rates and other important indicators.” He went on to say, “We have made remarkable progress, but we need to remain vigilant and determined to open more sectors of the economy. If we do not do it right, the increase in face-to-face activity will result. May bring about. “ Also on Sunday, Senate leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) launched a $ 1 billion “Ad Blitz” at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to instill confidence in the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. I asked you to start immediately. In addition to public service announcements and traditional advertising, according to Schumer’s office, promotional campaigns could include community organization, door knocks, and other efforts to combat false information and hesitation about vaccines. There is sex. Schumer said at a press conference in Manhattan that the CDC needs to use the funds provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (a federal bailout package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11) as soon as possible. Stated. Supply in New York is expected to increase to 1.65 million times a week by the end of April, but the dose remains “on the shelf” because “too many people are afraid to get vaccinated” Schumer said it could be. “If people are afraid to get vaccinated, it will delay our ability to defeat COVID,” he said. Schumer’s call came after last month’s poll from the Associated Press-the National Poll Center found that about one in three Americans was not going to be vaccinated. Schumer said the silence could be a major obstacle to recovery, especially after the first recorded case of a Brazilian variant was found in New York. Check out the latest information on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 Text Alerts at newsday.com/text.

