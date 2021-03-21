Health
LA County reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths on Sunday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Service (LADPH) reported less than 500 new coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths on Sunday.
According to LADPH officials, this brings the total county cumulative to 1,214,178 COVID-19 positive cases and 22,797 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
LADPH officials announced on Saturday that young people under the age of 50 continue to account for the majority of new cases reported throughout the county.
Officials said more than 70% of the new cases announced on Saturday were due to people under the age of 50, while 93% of the deaths reported on Saturday were due to people over the age of 50. ..
According to LADPH director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, residents between the ages of 30 and 49 have the highest proportion of new cases at 33%, and residents between the ages of 18 and 29 have all new cases. It accounts for 24% of. ..
“Many young people are dating non-household members, raising concerns that asymptomatic young people are unknowingly helping spread the virus to more vulnerable people,” Feller said on Saturday. .. “We are doing well with vaccination efforts, but if people are not vigilant, we are entering a potentially dangerous time.”
As of Friday, March 19, 3,234,989 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout the county. Of those vaccinated, 1,057,794 have been vaccinated for the second time.
Next week, the county will receive 280,000 vaccinations, about the same amount as last week. According to Dr. Paul Simon, Health Officer at LADPH, this includes 6,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose to be fully effective.
The test results are available to more than 6,010,000 people, with a cumulative 19% positive.
As of Sunday, there were 792 people admitted to LA County with COVID-19, 27% of whom were in the intensive care unit (ICU).
According to state health officials, the Southern California region has 27.6% of adult ICU capacity remaining at the time of the state’s last renewal on Friday, March 12.
Residents should prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep them out of the crowd, stay at home when sick, cover their faces, and keep a physical distance from others when outside the house. Encouragement to.
LA County travel recommendations remain valid. Anyone arriving in Los Angeles County will need to self-quarantine for 10 days. Residents are required to stay at home or at the property for 10 days and avoid contact with others.
According to LADPH, on Sunday, March 20, 2021, 18 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a cumulative total of 26,149 cases reported over the past year. These cases are:
- 1,9746 * (+ 17) in Santa Clarita
- 47 in the Unincorporated Area of Bowkei Canyon
- Canyon Country Unincorporated Area 813
- Castique 3,662 * (+1)
- 67 in the Unincorporated Area of New Hall
- 1 at Placerita Canyon
- 15 at San Francis Skeet / Bouquet Canyon
- 17 in an unincorporated sand canyon
- 132 in the unincorporated area of Saugus
- 39 in the unincorporated area of Saugus / Canyon Country
- 1,099 at Stevenson Ranch
- Valverde’s Unincorporated Area 326
- 185 in the Unincorporated Area of Valencia
* As of Thursday, March 18, public health officials have recorded 1,982 cumulative cases reported at the Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,443 cases at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.
There are 458 cumulative cases in nearby Acton and 263 (+2) cases in Aguadarcy.
According to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody, as of Wednesday, March 10, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had six COVID-19 patients, but in March 2020, the hospital’s first case was Since being reported, 1,171 patients have been discharged.
One more death was reported in Henry Mayo on Monday, March 8, killing a total of 145 coronaviruses in the hospital and at least 264 COVID-19 deaths across the Santa Clarita Valley since March 2020. did.
Please Confirm Vaccination on LA County website Or follow @LAPublicHealth on social media to find out more about when and where people in these sectors can be vaccinated.
See all coronavirus coverage. Coronavirus infection rate – COVID-19 map
Do you have any news tips? (661) Call us at 298-1220 or email us at newstip @ hometownstation.com. Do not miss it.Break KHTS Santa Clarita News Alert It will be delivered directly to your inbox. To report a typo or error, please send an email to [email protected]
