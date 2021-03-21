Scott Gottlieb optimistic US avoids Covid 4th wave

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott ottlieb I was hoping that the United States wouldn’t see the fourth wave of coronavirus, but[ing] It was a little too early and I took my foot off the brakes. “

Gottlieb, a director of Pfizer, Margaret Brennan On Sunday, he examined his concerns about whether the Covid mutant could lead to new outbreaks and the spread of reinfection. Brennan acknowledged concerns about the Covid variant identified in the United Kingdom, so the number of people publicly gathered in Gottlieb, and Go to spring break..

“Well, we don’t think we have a fourth wave,” Gottlieb said. “What we see across the country is some of the stagnant countries, and I think we’re seeing an upward trend in certain parts of the country.”

Gottlieb analyzed based on the percentage of Americans vaccinated against Covid, in addition to the country’s previous levels of infection.

“Even if we explain the fact that about 30% of previously vaccinated people had Covid, about 55% of the population is talking about some form of protective immunity, so here. I don’t think we’ll see a fourth surge, as we have enough backstops. “

Gottlieb warns that if people don’t wear masks, or if covid variants that bypass previous immunity begin to spread, the country could level off before infection rates decline. I made a conclusion.

“I’m sure the fact that I took my foot off the brakes a little too early here,” Gottlieb said. “March will always be a difficult month. People want to lean forward, but we really should have waited until April. The fact that we did it now is probably what we do. It probably means going to the plateau. Maybe we’ll see an rise in certain parts of the country. “

