Health
Severe COVID associated with stillbirth and preterm birth
Studies show that pregnant women with symptomatological or severe cases of COVID face complications such as stillbirth, preterm birth, and preeclampsia.
For months, medical personnel have been Risk of Pregnant Women Being Infected with Coronavirus Overall, the risk of being infected with the virus was fairly low due to complications. The new study is now inconsistent with the school of thought, Pregnant women have been diagnosed with coronavirus After that, symptomatological or severe symptoms appear, and the incidence of stillbirth, preterm birth, and pre-eclampsia is high.
According to a survey conducted by the University of Montreal, pregnant women are one of the highest risk groups for contracts. Coronavirus.. This is due not only to the health conditions that pregnant women may face from pre-eclampsia, but also to the complications that may occur.
According to these complications Medical Xpress, Can be included Childbirth of a dead child, Premature birth, Caesarean delivery, newborns requiring intensive care, etc.
Researchers came to this conclusion after reviewing 42 studies of 438,548 pregnant women from countries around the world. After analyzing the data, researchers found that pregnant women with coronavirus had “double the risk of preterm birth in pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 than in pregnant women with asymptomatic COVID-19. The risk of caesarean section is increased by 50%. “To the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal..
In addition, the study found that those who responded severely to the coronavirus were “four times more at risk of high blood pressure and preterm birth.”
According to, further research is needed to see why this happens News-Medical.netWhen infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy, it “may cause vasoconstriction and stimulate an inflammatory response that affects blood vessels.”
These findings are in stark contrast to some previous studies that concluded that most women who became ill with the virus faced low risk. In fact, Mayo Clinic Currently, he states that “the overall risk of COVID-19 to pregnant women is low.” Researchers are at much higher risk to pregnant women than previously expected, and physicians need to recognize and adjust care for pregnant patients to reduce or treat the complications that occur. It states.
Studies also raise questions about “risk of maternal, fetal, and neonatal morbidity and mortality.”
As a result of this study, some medical associations are calling on all governments to allow pregnant and lactating women to be vaccinated.according to CBCAt this point, the Canadian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said, “Vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine is essential for pregnant women.”Profit outweighs risk“Even if the studies and studies available so far are limited, we are vaccinated with this group.
What is clear is that pregnant women are at risk for the coronavirus, or in other words, pure negligence at this point.
Next: COVID vaccines for pregnant women may transfer immunity to the foetation
Source: News-Medical.net, Canadian Medical Association Journal, Medical Xpress, CBC, Mayo Clinic
