Former FDA members were concerned that a variant of the New York coronavirus could boost the city’s infection rate.

Staten Island, NY-Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) director said the first detected coronavirus (COVID-19) variant in New York could be involved in the infection of previously positive people He expressed concern about having sex. In your New York City pocket.

The New York variant, known as B.1.526, has a mutation similar to B.1.351, the first variant discovered in South Africa. Skirt part of protection Provided by the vaccine.

“If you look at certain parts of New York, Brooklyn, parts of Queens, and parts of Staten Island, the positive rate is approaching 15%,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb of CBS. Face the Nation.. “What we don’t understand in 1.526 is whether people are re-infected with it, and whether people who may have been vaccinated are now infected with it.”

Great Kills has the highest infection rate on Staten Island in the last 7 days at 14.8%, City Health Department data As shown, the total number of tests performed in this area remains low compared to several other areas within the autonomous region. Results can be distorted for people with many symptoms to be tested.

Gottlieb said South African variants are known to cause reinfection in people who already have the coronavirus, raising concerns that New York variants could do the same. ..

In some cases More contagious Than the first form of the virus that caused the pandemic last year More than half Of the cases of coronavirus in New York City, the City Health Department said within two weeks.

The variant found in Brazil (known as P.1) is the latest found in New York City residents. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

“And the question is whether 1.526 is part of the increase currently seen in New York, and whether this is the beginning of a new outbreak in New York,” Gottlieb said.

Gene sequencing, which allows scientists to identify variants of the coronavirus that infect individuals, has been completed fast enough to truly understand the true existence of the variants in the five autonomous regions. Gottlieb commented.

“We are not very good at collecting cases and linking them to clinical experience right now,” he said. “Therefore, we need to intervene more aggressively and begin sequencing cases, especially those who report previously vaccinated or already infected with COVID.”

In addition, the existence of British variantWas expected to be the predominant form of the virus in the United States, causing shutdowns abroad when it was first discovered By MarchGottlieb worried that health officials may have missed a recent variant of New York.

“Currently, more than 50% of New York infectious diseases we know are due to variants,” Gottlieb said, adding that New York variants are “currently the most prevalent.”

“We’re probably underestimating the screening because it’s biasing sequencing towards B.1.1.7,” Gottlieb said of the UK variant. “Therefore, it is possible that the B.1.526 case is currently missing. It is probably more prevalent than what we are detecting.”

Some variants, especially variants of the virus that emerged in South Africa, More resistant For vaccines that have already been approved, Gottlieb has stated that he is confident that the spikes will be localized and the country will not face a “fourth wave.”

“I think we’re seeing some of the stagnant countries across the country, and I think we’re seeing an upward trend in certain parts of the country,” he said.

More than 120 million Americans are already infected with the coronavirus, providing some protection against reinfection, and in addition to his vaccination efforts, which have been given more than 100 million injections in the United States. States as follows. About 55% of the population has some form of defensive immunity. “

“So I don’t think we’ll see a fourth surge here because we have enough backstops,” Gottlieb said.