Reinfection is rare, and some Covid “long-haul carriers” respond to the vaccine. Coronavirus News Week.





This week, a new study was conducted to better understand the coronavirus and its effects. According to a large survey in Denmark, the majority of people who have recovered from Covid-19 Remain protected from virus for at least 6 months, Researchers reported on Wednesday. Reinfection can occur, but it is rare. The study suggests that immunity to natural infections is unpredictable and heterogeneous, emphasizing the importance of vaccination of all, especially the elderly, experts say. I have. Steen Etherberg, an epidemiologist at the Danish public health agency Statens Serum Institut, said: Scientists say reinfection is likely to be asymptomatic or mild because the immune system suppresses the virus before it causes significant damage. Researchers also did not assess the potential for reinfection with new variants of the virus. New studies have also begun on the effects of vaccines on patients with long-term Covid-19 symptoms.It’s too early to determine if Shot has a wide range of beneficial effects on patients with ongoing problems (sometimes known as “long-haul carriers”), but patients in the United States and the United Kingdom reported. Later, scientists are intrigued by this phenomenon Relief of symptoms after receiving a second dose of the vaccine..

Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University, said that about 40% of the long-term Covid patients he treats cite improvement in symptoms after vaccination. And this month Small study Eight months after people were hospitalized for Covid-19, vaccinated people had longer Covid symptoms than those who had not yet been vaccinated, according to British researchers who have not yet been peer-reviewed. I experienced an improvement. The 44 patients vaccinated in this study were older and had more underlying medical conditions because people with these characteristics qualified for the vaccine earlier. Additional information comes from two studies of hundreds of people with long-term Covid symptoms, many of whom have never been hospitalized for the disease. Other things we learned this week are: Who can get vaccinated and who can’t get vaccinated? Eligibility requirements vary significantly around the world.Age is a decisive requirement in most places, but it connects with income Can be much more important to others..

U.S. prisons were hit hard by the coronavirus, but state-by-state patchwork of vaccine regulations Leaving prison inmates with different perspectives Even if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends prioritizing them.

