COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of stillbirth, peeclampssia





Since the inception of the global COVID-19 pandemic, experts have been trying to determine the effects of this virus on pregnant women and the fetus. Studies on this subject have mixed consequences, with some predicting adverse consequences for mothers and / or children, while others say that the virus does not have negative consequences for complications or pregnancy. I did. Currently, new studies show that if you become pregnant and have a COVID-19 infection, you may be at risk for pre-eclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth, and other adverse consequences. The study also states that pregnant women with symptomatological infections are more likely to suffer from adverse consequences.The· Canadian Medical Association Journal I have published this study. Read again- Children are at increased risk of Covid complications if diabetes is poorly managed Stillbirth risk, cesarean delivery increased by 50% Researchers at the University of Montreal, Canada, have found that the risk of preterm birth is doubled and the risk of caesarean section is increased by 50%. Pregnant person There are more symptomatic COVID-19s than asymptomatic COVID-19s.In contrast to some previous studies, the results of this particular study suggest that pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk, according to researchers. High blood pressureStillbirth and premature birth. Their newborns are more likely to require intensive care. Pregnant people with severe COVID-19 symptoms are at a particularly high risk of these complications. Read again- The second wave of Covid hits Karnataka.These conditions are least affected The risk of pre-eclampsia is four times higher For the purposes of the study, a team of researchers examined 42 studies, including about 438,548 pregnant people from different parts of the world. They sought to establish a link between COVID-19 infection and the adverse effects of pregnancy. In this study, patients with severe COVID-19 were four times more at risk of hypertension. Premature birth.. Read again- Vitamin D supplements may help people with severe Covid-19.Know how much is enough Side effects can be the result of inflammation Researchers say the reason for the increased risk of adverse consequences is unknown, but it may be because the virus can cause vasoconstriction and stimulate inflammatory reactions that affect blood vessels. It was.According to them, a meta-analysis of recent quality cohort studies using comparative data is inconsistent with these previous reviews, with symptomatological or severe COVID-19. Pre-eclampsia, Preterm birth and low birth weight. They also need to be aware of these adverse consequences when clinicians manage COVID-19-affected pregnancies and adopt effective strategies to prevent or mitigate risk to patients and the foetation. Emphasize the fact that there is. (With input from IANS) Published: March 22, 2021 8:59 am | Updated: March 22, 2021 9:23 am







