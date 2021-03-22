New Covid symptoms may have been discovered because the patient suffers from hearing problems

Studies have shown that patients have hearing impairments, which may have led to the discovery of new Covid symptoms.

Experts are now calling for further “urgent” research to better understand the long-term link between illness and hearing problems.

They said that other viruses, such as measles and meningitis, can cause deafness, but little is understood about the effects of Covid-19.

Researchers have found 56 studies that have identified a link between the virus and hearing and vestibular problems such as tinnitus and dizziness.

The vestibular system contains the inner ear and parts of the brain that process sensory information related to balance and control of eye movements.

Testers pooled data from 24 studies and estimated a prevalence of deafness of 7.6%. Tinnitus Was 14.8% and dizziness was 7.2%.

The team, who followed up on a review conducted a year ago, said the quality of the study was fair.

Their data obtained Covid-19-related symptoms primarily using self-reported questionnaires or medical records rather than scientifically reliable audiometry.

Kevin Munro, a professor of hearing at the University of Manchester and the Manchester Center for Biomedical Research (BRC), a hearing health leader, said: About the hearing system.

“Measles, mumps, Meningitis Although it can cause deafness, little is understood about the effects of the Sars-CoV-2 virus on hearing.



“This review provides further evidence of relevance, but the studies we examined are of different quality and require more work.”

Professor Munro led a year-long study in the United Kingdom, Coronavirus About the hearing of people who have been treated with the virus in the hospital before.

His team wants to accurately estimate the number and severity of Covid-19-related hearing impairments in the United Kingdom and discover which parts of the auditory system can be affected.

The new study, published in the International Journal of Audiology, was funded by the NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Center.

The long-term health effects of coronavirus have been the subject of much debate throughout the pandemic.

Some studies have previously claimed that even young and healthy people are left with severe organ damage.

