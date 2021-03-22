Kansas is transitioning to Phase 3 and Phase 4 of vaccination





Kansas will move to Phases 3 and 4 of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program on March 22, 2021. These phases include people between the ages of 16 and 64 and other important workers in underlying health. Medical conditions range from asthma and Down’s syndrome to heart disease and cancer. State Health Minister Dr. Lee Norman explained the decision to combine the phase during the media briefing on Tuesday with the University of Kansas Health System. “When you look at it as a doctor, or someone at risk, there is no bright line that separates many of them. Why is type 2 diabetes included? [Phase] Will 3 and type 1 be 4? Why is cystic fibrosis 4 instead of 3? So some of them have become less controversial, but how do you do that? So we decided that the increase in vaccines would come to the state and we would just put it out there, “Norman said. Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Director of Infection Prevention and Medical Care at KU Health System, encouraged qualified people to enroll in the vaccine. “Obesity and diabetes have often been shown to be at the highest risk of adverse or suboptimal outcomes.” The county health department is scheduled for next week, with access to thousands more people as Phase 2 is still underway in larger counties. In an update from the Johnson County Health Department, which was livestreamed on Facebook on Friday, Dr. Sanmi Aleola said that 25% of Johnson County residents had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, including two in three people over the age of 65. He said he had been vaccinated. “Age 65 and above remains a priority. We conducted a poll last week and were able to identify thousands of people in the group who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Areola. The Douglas County Health Department estimates that 3,000 Phase 2 people have not yet been vaccinated. Next week, they plan to allocate 70% of the dose to eligible individuals in Phase 2, 30% in Phases 3 and 4, and shift the allocation to the latter upon completion of Phase 2. The Wyandot County Health Department has made appointments for Phase 3 and 4 eligible people, but Phase 2 eligible people can continue to be vaccinated at Walkinsight. Norman said he hopes the state will receive an increase in vaccine supply at the end of the month to help meet demand. “There are more than 1,400 registered vaccination sites, but probably half of them haven’t been turned on yet, and the reason isn’t yet turned on, so more providers such as healthcare, primary care, and additional pharmacies. We are planning to open a site. It was enough vaccine. “ Healthcare providers can ask for proof of residence or employment, but do not require proof of medical condition. “We really need to participate in this as a community, we recognize that there are individuals who really need vaccines and really need to be at the forefront, so respect the phase and don’t register. In fact Is not qualified, “said Elizabeth Holtzsch, director of epidemiology at the Johnson County Health Department. Find out more about Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccine prioritization plan Here..

