One long-term effect can permanently reduce thyroid function





COVID-19 can affect the endocrine system. This has been proven by researchers. It also affects the thyroid gland, which is part of the endocrine system. Currently, a team of researchers at the University of Milan, Italy, appears to have some patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 experiencing thyroid inflammation that is different from that caused by other viruses. I showed that. In fact, the study, published at ENDO 2021, showed that one-third of participants showed signs of thyroid inflammation even after three months, despite normalization of thyroid function. An early 2020 study by researchers at the University of Pisa Hospital also states that COVID-19 can cause thyroid disease in patients.Oxford Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism I have published this study. COVID-19 can cause atypical thyroid inflammation In the spring of 2020, 15% of COVID-19 patients admitted to the Italian emergency medical unit had thyroid hormone changes due to multiple factors, including: Thyroid inflammation.. By comparison, only 1 percent of patients hospitalized during the same period in 2019 had thyroid hormone changes. People with thyroiditis or inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by other viruses usually recover thyroid function in a short period of time. However, there is a long-term increased risk of permanent decline in thyroid function caused by the delayed effects of viral infections or by the immune system attacking the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland caused by COVID-19 shows definite symptoms For research purposes, researchers Thyroiditis It follows the same pattern of inflammation of the thyroid gland caused by other viruses in relation to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. They started a surveillance program to monitor patients' thyroid function every three months after being hospitalized for moderate to severe COVID-19 disease. Patients undergo regular blood and ultrasonography to monitor for signs of thyroid function and inflammation.They found thyroiditis in moderate to severe people COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears The disease differs from typical thyroiditis in some respects. These include a lack of neck pain, the presence of mild thyroid dysfunction, a higher frequency among men, and an association with severe COVID-19 disease. Previous studies have found that COVID-19 can damage the endocrine system A study by Sri Lankan researchers last year found that the disease damages the endocrine system. Pituitary gland, Thyroid gland, parathyroid gland, adrenal gland, pancreas, ovary and testicles. It is actually a collection of glands that produce hormones that regulate metabolism, tissue function, reproduction, overall development, and sleep and mood. Endocrine dysfunction can lead to serious problems such as diabetes and thyroid imbalance.The· Journal of the Endocrine Society I have published this study. Published: March 22, 2021 10:17 am | Updated: March 22, 2021 10:29 am







