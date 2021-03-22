Hunger Hormone Psychology: Don’t Make Financial Decisions on Hunger

Most people know that when they go shopping for groceries on an empty stomach, they can only be disappointed when they realize that only potato chips and dindon can be seen on the go.

(Photo: Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images)

However, research shows that making decisions on an empty stomach can lead to bad decisions in the long run. And for those who are chronically hungry, this can have significant implications.

Because of hormones!

according to SciTechDailyHigh levels of the appetite-boosting stomach hormone ghrelin predict a preference for smaller immediate monetary rewards over larger delayed monetary rewards. The conclusions of the report will be presented at ENDO 2021, the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society.

Franziska Plessow, Ph.D., a collaborator at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Emphasized that a so-called hunger hormone called ghrelin influences financial decision making. According to recent findings in rodents, ghrelin may play a role in impulsive choices and behaviors, she added.

“Our results show that ghrelin can play a broader role in human reward-related behaviors and decisions, such as financial choices, than previously accepted,” Plessow said. Stated. “We hope this will stimulate future research into its role in food-independent human perception and behavior.”

Ghrelin can alert the brain to the need for feeding and alter the reward processing pathways in the brain. Ghrelin levels fluctuate during the day, depending on food consumption and metabolism.

This sample has 84 female participants aged 10 to 22 years, 50 of whom suffer from underweight eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa, and 34 balanced monitors. There was. Plessow’s team measured overall blood ghrelin levels before and during a standardized meal in pre-fasted patients.

After dinner, participants ran a delayed discount task, a virtual financial decision-making simulation. They were offered a set of options for deciding whether to choose a smaller immediate monetary reward or a larger deferred monetary reward, such as $ 20 today or $ 80 in 14 days.

Researchers have found that healthy participants with high ghrelin levels tend to prefer immediate but smaller financial incentives rather than waiting for more money. According to Plessow, this preference means a more impulsive decision.

There was no correlation between ghrelin levels and financial decisions in age-matched participants with underweight eating disorders. Ghrelin tolerance is normal in people with this eating disorder. Plessow suggests that their results lead to a disruption between ghrelin signaling and activity in this group.

Hunger can have a carryover effect on food

Another study of the title Hunger increases late discounts on food and non-food rewards, Backed up my research.

Researchers wondered if hunger would affect current and later choices in other areas such as money and music.

Researchers asked full or hungry participants whether they would prefer more food, money, or music now or in the future after a 10-hour fast. And they discovered that hunger had spread to other parts of the world. For example, happy participants were willing to wait 35 days for double the amount in the future. Still, the hungry participants were willing to wait only three days. When full and hungry, the loss of money was 90 to 40 days. Downloading drop-in music took about 40 to 12 days, full and hungry.

After taking a little algebra, the team came up with the following: Hunger has a compelling carry-over effect on food. However, the impact on money and music is also modest. When people are hungry, the point is that they will be more focused on the momentary joy in some way.

Experts have stated that the results can have a practical impact: making financial choices on an empty stomach can lead to more abrupt decisions.

People with severe malnutrition can be particularly vulnerable. Recent studies have shown that the burden of poverty can lead to poor economic decision-making. Hunger can exacerbate the problem. Fasting people may also be more vulnerable to making bad long-term decisions by means other than food.

