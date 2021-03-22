COVID-19 Vaccine Today: Extend Vaccine Eligibility to More Important Workers, Vulnerable Hoosier Community in Illinois, Indiana

Chicago (WLS)-In both Illinois and Indiana, the COVID-19 vaccine will be significantly expanded on Monday.

Searching for a vaccine has never been easier for everyone, but the higher the dose in both states, the more people will be able to get their injections.

Within 24 hours, higher education staff, civil servants, and the media are eligible to be vaccinated in more than 900 locations throughout the state.

“It’s sustainability, and above all, patience. Vaccine hunter,” said Maria K. “I have a lot of frustration.”

Maria K, a resident of River Forest, last month helped others navigate multiple websites to connect residents of the Chicago area with the COVID vaccine.

“Starting with my journey to get vaccines for my already qualified family, I started to understand how many people are suffering to get these vaccines. “She said.

To date, she has helped more than 160 people, some of whom have no computer access and have vaccination appointments.

But on Monday, as the state opens its qualifications to more residents, the pool of people she continues to support will grow wider.

Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Health Officer, Cook County Public Health Department, said: “So it makes sense to start vaccination of their group as soon as possible.”

This is because Indiana is preparing to extend its vaccine eligibility in Fuscher to residents between the ages of 40 and 44.

The city of Gary is also trying to extend its vaccination program to the most vulnerable people.

“Once we have Johnson and Johnson, we have several programs to go to the Gary Housing Corporation Building,” said Roland Walker, a health commissioner for the city of Gary. “We are also targeting the homeless population, which I think will see our proportion really go up.”

This weekend, Gary’s health authorities hosted a mass vaccination event in which more than 2,000 people, including the mayor, were vaccinated.

The challenge remains the relationship between supply and demand, but so far, health officials have said the road is still on the road to recovery.

“I feel like the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter here, when more than 20% of the population in the suburbs of Cook County have been vaccinated at least once,” Dr. Joshi said. As a public health doctor, it brings joy to my mind, and I just-want to see that number increase. “

Suburban Cook County will also move to Phase 1 B + on MondayThat is, anyone over the age of 16 with underlying health can apply for a vaccine appointment.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccination information on the outskirts of Cook County, Cookcountypublichealth.org.. To register to receive your reservation, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov..

New mass vaccination sites have been launched in DuPage and Kane counties. Site surveys are currently underway in multiple jurisdictions, identifying suitable locations for publicly available vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.