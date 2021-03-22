Experts warn that one bacon rusher per day increases the risk of dementia





eat processed food According to one study, daily use of bacon and the like can increase the risk of dementia by 44%. Long-term research projects are strongly involved Unhealthy dishes such as sausages, kebabs, burgers and nuggets Brain health deteriorates in middle and old age. The study also found that daily consumption of raw lean meats such as beef, pork, and veal may help prevent dementia. Researchers at the University of Leeds were able to study data from nearly 500,000 people at UK Biobank and correlate information on genetics and lifestyle. The cohort aged 40-69 was followed up for eight years and was the first large-scale study of the association between specific meats and dementia. The disease is the leading cause of death in the United Kingdom, affecting up to 8% of people over the age of 60 worldwide. The Leeds team identified 2,896 cases of dementia after eight years of follow-up from the cohort, and 44% of the risk of developing this condition was associated with the consumption of 25 g of processed meat per day, equivalent to one bacon rusher. I calculated that I am doing it. Independent experts cautioned against assigning risk very accurately, but the overall findings are: Processed meat. The analysis also suggested that people who ate 50 grams of raw lean meat a day were 19 percent less likely to develop dementia. According to national survey data, the average intake of processed meats in the UK is about 25g per day and about 30g per day for raw meats. Huifeng Zhang, who led the research at the Leeds School of Food Science and Nutrition, said: “The prevalence of dementia is increasing around the world, and diet as a correctable factor may play a role. “Our research shows that there is increasing evidence linking processed meat consumption to an increased risk of various non-communicable diseases.” The data collected between 2006 and 2010 included how often participants consumed different types of meat. It did not specifically assess the impact of vegetarians or vegan diets on the risk of dementia, but included data from people who said they did not eat lean meat. Those who consume more processed meat are men, less educated, smoker, overweight, eat less fruits and vegetables, and tend to consume more energy, protein, and fat, including saturated fats. there was. Researchers have coordinated the study to explain these factors. However, other scientists warned that less than 3,000 cases of dementia are relatively small samples. “The data didn’t convince me to give up my breakfast bacon,” said Professor Robert Howard, an aging expert at University College London. Survey results published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition..

