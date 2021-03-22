Today’s lesson: “Republicans are a special challenge because Biden faces vaccine evasion.”

U.S. high school students can get Free digital access to the New York Times Until September 1, 2021.

Lesson overview

Featured Article: “Republicans are a special challenge as Biden faces vaccine hesitationAnnie Carni and Zoran Canno-Youngs

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be open on March 20th 79.4 million people He has been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine, and President Biden told the state. May 1st.. Mass vaccination by government and medical professionals End the pandemic.. Still, many Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated.

In this lesson, we’ll explore some of the reasons people in different US communities hesitate to get vaccinated and consider the best strategies to address those concerns.

warm up

Part I: As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, some people are experiencing fear and concern about the vaccine. Some of these fears relate to proven side effects, while others are based on rumors and plots.

What are your concerns or know about the coronavirus vaccine?

Where did you hear or see these concerns?

How do you decide which medical information to trust? How do you determine why you want your source to be reliable?

Note: This resource Students at the University of California, San Francisco can help you learn which online health sources are the most reliable.