Health
Today’s lesson: “Republicans are a special challenge because Biden faces vaccine evasion.”
U.S. high school students can get Free digital access to the New York Times Until September 1, 2021.
Lesson overview
Featured Article: “Republicans are a special challenge as Biden faces vaccine hesitationAnnie Carni and Zoran Canno-Youngs
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be open on March 20th 79.4 million people He has been vaccinated at least once with the Covid-19 vaccine, and President Biden told the state. May 1st.. Mass vaccination by government and medical professionals End the pandemic.. Still, many Americans are reluctant to get vaccinated.
In this lesson, we’ll explore some of the reasons people in different US communities hesitate to get vaccinated and consider the best strategies to address those concerns.
warm up
Part I: As the Covid-19 vaccine becomes available, some people are experiencing fear and concern about the vaccine. Some of these fears relate to proven side effects, while others are based on rumors and plots.
What are your concerns or know about the coronavirus vaccine?
Where did you hear or see these concerns?
How do you decide which medical information to trust? How do you determine why you want your source to be reliable?
Note: This resource Students at the University of California, San Francisco can help you learn which online health sources are the most reliable.
Questions for writing and discussion
Read the article, Then answer the following questions.
1.1. “One-third of Republicans said in a CBS News poll that they would not be vaccinated (compared to 10% of Democrats), and another 20% of Republicans. Said I wasn’t sure. ” Next, this article identifies various concerns that contribute to vaccine hesitation among some Republicans. Do you feel sympathy or understanding of any of these reasons for worrying about vaccines? Why or why not?
2.2. What are the potential risks of widespread opposition to vaccination?
3.3. This article mentions some strategies for “shaking skeptics conservatives.” Which of these do you think is the most effective? why?
4.4. What social, economic and historical factors do you think contribute to the fear and opposition to vaccination?
5.5. According to the article, the White House plans to target young people as one of the “problem areas” of vaccine advertising campaigns. Brainstorm two possible causes of distrust in your generation, drawing from your own experience. Then brainstorm two possible solutions to deal with it.
Go farther
Step 1: Compare and contrast
Republicans are not the only group of Americans who are reluctant to vaccinate. Blacks, Native Americans, and LGBTQ people have been disproportionately hurt by pandemics, but some in these communities have stated they are hesitant to vaccinate because of a legacy of malpractice and discrimination. I am.
To better understand the reason for this hesitation, read one or more of the following articles.
Then use this Venn diagramCompare the Republican vaccine repellent with that of the other groups you read. After completing the Venn diagram, think about the following questions during your writing or class discussion.
Where are the concerns overlapping? How are they distinguished?
How can an outreach campaign meaningfully connect and educate the people in the group you read?
Note: If you are doing the above activities in class, small groups can read different articles and share what they have learned.
Option 2: Persuade
Imagine you work for the CDC. And it is your responsibility to develop effective and thoughtful campaigns to encourage people to be vaccinated. How can you most effectively persuade people who are hesitant about the vaccine?
Plan your campaign, then create a draft poster or storyboard to share with your classmates.
Questions to consider: Who is your main audience? What message (or slogan) do you want to convey? How (through which media) do you deliver it? Who is the best spokesperson to help with delivery? What lessons have you learned from reading the above article? What other factors and factors do I need to take into account?
About today’s lesson
•• Find all the lessons today column..
•• Teachers, look at us On-demand webinar Learn how to use this feature in the classroom.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]