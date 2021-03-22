IISER Bhopal, UNMC identifies reusable drugs to treat Covid





Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have identified “rapamycin” as a reusable drug for the treatment of Covid-19. Rapamycin and its analogs, which are currently used in patients undergoing organ transplants and certain cancer patients, are generally available in India and abroad. The study was conducted by Dr. Amjad Husan, Principal Scientist and Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Incubation and Incubation (IICE) in IISER Bhopal. Dr. Siddappa N Byrardy, Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Vice-Chair of Research at UNMC. India manages over Rs 104 million Covid-19 jabs In peer-reviewed treatises published in journals, Chemobiological interaction, Researchers have shown that the biochemical effects of this drug molecule show its promise in the treatment of Covid-19. Amjad Husain said in a statement: “Development of new drugs is time consuming and unreliable as a solution to combat an imminent pandemic. Drug repositioning is an attractive solution to treat other related or unrelated illnesses. Existing drugs used in can be tested against Covid-19. “ An example of such a reused drug is remdesivir, which was originally developed to treat hepatitis C infections. The drug has shown limited success in treating patients with Covid-19. Given the magnitude of the pandemic, the identification of more such drugs is important. Rapamycin works differently from remdesivir. The latter targets the virus itself, while rapamycin targets the host protein and can resist infection. WHO experts raise concerns about post-Covid symptoms “The use of reusable drugs such as rapamycin, which targets mTOR, the central molecule that affects multiple signaling pathways, can have significant clinical benefits in the treatment of Covid-19,” said Dr. Husan. Added. One of the main challenges in developing antiviral drugs for Covid-19 is the widespread mutations that the virus receives. In addition, rapamycin is known to reduce obesity through a variety of pathways, which helps reduce the severity of the effects of Covid-19 in obese people. In addition, rapamycin is known to induce autophagy, a cell recycling process that helps eliminate damaged proteins and delay aging. Given the relationship between age and Covid mortality and elderly mortality, the anti-aging properties of rapamycin may provide a protective effect against the pathological conditions induced by Covid-10. Recently another study was published Lancet-healthy longevity, We have proposed that a rapamycin analog (rapalog) may increase resilience to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

