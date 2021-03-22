After a customer of Adamant Antimask refuses to wear, the waitress quits his job and the video goes viral





It’s been a year since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, and even if the virus is vaccinated, old safety measures are still in place. However, many are dissatisfied with the fact and seem to refuse to wear face masks in public. But front-line workers like restaurant businesses and healthcare services continue to face tough times, especially in the United States. The world’s largest death toll from coronavirus is over 5,42,356. Under such circumstances, a waitress in the United States decided to quit his job on the spot when a customer refused to comply with the rules of the coronavirus. The TikTok video currently circulating on social media shows how waitresses lose patience after customers appear in restaurants without masks. The unnamed waitress asks the woman to wear a mask, but the customer replies that she just bites and walks away. The waitress then lists the rules that apply to many other food stores that are open during a pandemic. She explains how customers need to wear a mask when they go inside and go to the table. At that point, you can remove the mask. However, the woman who saw her holding a face mask said she was pretty stubborn and didn’t understand why she had to wear a mask when she was just five feet into the restaurant. She also says she wears lipstick and cannot wear a mask. At this point, the waitress brings in the manager, who again tries to persuade the woman to wear the mask. Next, the video shows how the waitress and the customer are having a fierce debate. Customers say it doesn’t make sense to wear a mask because they are already in the restaurant. The resentful waitress says it’s making it difficult for people like her to work. She further says she hasn’t already received enough rewards to serve in the restaurant. The waitress takes off his apron, attacks the restaurant, and declares he wants to quit. Her manager can be seen running out of restaurants to bring her back. At this point, the anti-mask woman says, “I’m fine, I wear a mask, are we happy?” The people at the restaurant certainly hated the behavior of their customers and even applauded when she left.

